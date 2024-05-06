Bid to convert former hair-dressing premises to a licensed restaurant
An application to convert former hair-dressing premises into a licensed restaurant on the Derry riverfront has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The premises are located at 100-114 Clipper Quay overlooking the River Foyle, just off the Strand Road.
Details of the application for the change of use from a former hair-dressers to a restaurant over two floors were published this week by DC&SDC.
The prominent riverside units have previously being used as a restaurant in the past.
