A fresh application has been lodged to fit out a unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre for Habitat for Humanity.

Cordatus Real Estate Limited has submitted the application which has been newly published by Derry & Strabane Council.

The proposal is for ‘a new shop fit out with reconfiguration of fire escape’ and with a ‘proposed new access with glazed shopfront and double entrance door’.

The application states that ‘the works are taking place on the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre Site in Derry’ and ‘located to the rear side of the shopping centre’ opposite Long’s Supervalu.

Proposed elevations submitted in support of the new planning application for a new Habitat unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre.