Bid to fit out new Habitat for Humanity shop unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre
Cordatus Real Estate Limited has submitted the application which has been newly published by Derry & Strabane Council.
The proposal is for ‘a new shop fit out with reconfiguration of fire escape’ and with a ‘proposed new access with glazed shopfront and double entrance door’.
The application states that ‘the works are taking place on the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre Site in Derry’ and ‘located to the rear side of the shopping centre’ opposite Long’s Supervalu.
Proposed elevations prepared and submitted on behalf of the application by the building and construction consultants, Johnston Houston, show the signage for Habitat will be erected at the rear of the centre.
