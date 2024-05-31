Bid to fit out new Habitat for Humanity shop unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 12:33 BST
A fresh application has been lodged to fit out a unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre for Habitat for Humanity.

Cordatus Real Estate Limited has submitted the application which has been newly published by Derry & Strabane Council.

The proposal is for ‘a new shop fit out with reconfiguration of fire escape’ and with a ‘proposed new access with glazed shopfront and double entrance door’.

The application states that ‘the works are taking place on the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre Site in Derry’ and ‘located to the rear side of the shopping centre’ opposite Long’s Supervalu.

Proposed elevations submitted in support of the new planning application for a new Habitat unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre.

Proposed elevations prepared and submitted on behalf of the application by the building and construction consultants, Johnston Houston, show the signage for Habitat will be erected at the rear of the centre.

