Bid to turn Derry bar into child care facility

Clear Day Nurseries is seeking full approval for the change of use at the Ebrington Centre in the Bond's Street area of the Waterside.
The application is for a 'proposed change of use from public house to day care, connecting to [an] existing day care facility at ground floor' in the centre off the Glendermott Road.
The proposed works will include 'minor external alterations (new windows), extension of existing outdoor play area and all other associated site works'.
The application was published on Monday and will eventually be decided upon by Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee.