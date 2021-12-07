Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum receive £5,000 from Co-Ownership Community Fund

Co-Ownership is an organisation that supports people who would otherwise not be able to buy their own home. They have helped over 30,000 people buy homes over the past 40 years with support from the Department for Communities.

The Forum share the £20,000 fund with Street Soccer NI, External NI and Ligoniel Improvement Association.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership, explained, “We’re proud to announce the recipients of our Community Fund. These worthy organisations all set an example and meet our criteria by helping to regenerate, rebuild, and revitalise neighbourhoods and communities, supporting elderly or disabled people and, or providing advice and educational services to promote either financial capability and inclusion, energy efficiency or biodiversity in the community.”

Pictured l-r David Little Chair at Co-Ownership, Mary Breslin of Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership

The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Mary Breslin said, “Funding from Co-Ownership will help support our members by providing part-funding for a new men’s shed building and a range of holistic programmes within the shed setting.

“This community space helps members to reconnect, converse, create and make new friendships, encouraging various wellbeing and mental health benefits. During COVID, our shed members were very isolated at home and are looking forward to building back better.” Street Soccer NI are a charity that aims to bring positive change to people’s lives through football. It works with the homeless, people with addictions and mental heath issues, ex-prisoners and asylum seekers.

Justin McMinn, Chief Executive Officer at Street Soccer NI, said, “We’re delighted to receive funding from Co-Ownership towards a van for our new social enterprise. This will not only help us generate income for the charity to help us sustain our work across Northern Ireland but will also provide support to homeless clients moving into their own tenancy and help people in need of furniture.”