Bono presents Hume grandchildren with major award

The Grandchildren of the late John Hume, Rachel (13) and Ollie (16) receiving applause from surprise guest Bono as they accept the TK Whitaker Award for Outstanding Contribution to Public Life on behalf of their late grandparents John and Pat Hume at the 47th annual Business & Finance Awards, in association with KPMG, took place at Dublin's Convention Centre. Picture Andres Poveda

The grandchildren of the late John Hume, Rachel (13) and Ollie (16) received applause from surprise guest Bono as they accepted the TK Whitaker Award for Outstanding Contribution to Public Life on behalf of their late grandparents at the 47th annual Business & Finance Awards, in association with KPMG, which took place at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Internationally renowned peace and civil rights campaigners John and Pat Hume were honoured because of their unyielding contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process.

One of the most iconic images of the peace process was Bono holding up the arms of John Hume and David Trimble - who were awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace - at a concert after the referendum in favour of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono and U2 pictured together on stage at the Waterfront hall in Belfast this evening for a concert to promote a YES vote in the referendum

Following the late SDLP leader’s death, Bono sent a message saying: “We were looking for a giant and found a man whose life made all our lives bigger. We were looking for some superpowers and found clarity of thought, kindness and persistence. We were looking for revolution and found it in parish halls with tea and biscuits and late night meetings under fluorescence.

“We were looking for a negotiator who understood that no-one wins unless everyone wins...and that peace is the only victory. We were looking for joy and heard it in the song of a man who loved his town so well and his missus even more. We were looking for a great leader and found a great servant. We found John Hume.”

Pat Hume, who died aged 83, was widely respected for her own contribution and was seen as an anchor in John’s life.