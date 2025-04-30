BT considering closing its office in Derry with workers and unions being consulted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BT is considering closing its office in Derry with workers being offered the opportunity to relocate to Belfast.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT is going through an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate from more than 300 to closer to 30, modern workspaces.

"We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.

"Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people.

The BT exchange tower in Derry.

"Benefiting from a state-of-the-art workplace, there are also greater career opportunities within a larger location for colleagues. There’s no impact to customers from these proposals.”

The telecommunications company employs 310 in the Derry City and Strabane area – including contractors – contributing £40m in Gross Value Added to the local economy.

Many of the local BT workers are based at the Telephone Exchange on Queen’s Quay in Derry city centre.

The BT Group said it remains ‘committed to Northern Ireland, building full fibre broadband further and faster than anyone else’.

"We’ve already reached nearly 90 per cent of homes and businesses with Openreach’s full fibre broadband network, and with extensive 5G and 4G mobile coverage from EE, Northern Ireland is the most digitally connected region in the UK,” a spokesperson said.

The company currently supports approximately 5,500 jobs in the North through its economic impact and the activities of BT Group added £630 million to the economy last year.