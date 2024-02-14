Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a meeting with the Derry Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the Minister said: “Regional balance will be a key element of my economic strategy. Derry has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and huge ambitions for the future. The North West has huge growth potential and I intend to see that potential realised.”

The Minister then visited Ulster University’s Magee Campus to meet with the Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew. The Minister said: “The commitment to expand university provision in Derry to 10,000 students must be delivered. My Department will work in partnership with UU and other stakeholders to reach the 10,000 figure and in the coming weeks I will be announcing my plans to take this important work forward.”

Later in the afternoon the Minister visited the Museum of Free Derry.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy visits North West Economy Minister Conor Murphy with, from left, Andrew Fleming, Vice-President, Greg McCann, President, and Anna Doherty, CEO, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce. Credit Lorcan Doherty

Speaking afterwards Minister Murphy said: “The Museum of Free Derry is a key visitor attraction in Derry and an economic driver for this area and for the city. It tells the story of 1968-72 in Derry in a way that provides a space to explore our past and look to the future.