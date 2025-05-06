Business leaders launch applications for Fellowship Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses in Northern Ireland are supporting an initiative to give leaders from politics, business and civic society a unique opportunity to develop the skills needed to address the leadership challenges of today.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre for Democracy and Peace has opened applications for its Fellowship Programme 2025-26 to address real-world challenges and equip Fellows with practical skills in complex decision-making, design thinking, and collaboration, which are essential for navigating today’s economic, political, and social landscape.

Now in its fifth year, and with almost 100 alumni, the Fellowship Programme offers immersive residential sessions in Oxford and Dublin and allows participants to gain experience in world-class thinking and global best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by leading organisations including Camlin Group, Fujitsu NI, FinTrU, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Irish American Partnership, and Allstate NI, the Fellowship reflects a shared commitment to investing in the sustainable peace and prosperity of Northern Ireland.

Karen Gilgunn, Mencap NI, Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU, Derek Hynes, NIE Networks, Phillip Brett, MLA, Róisín Finnegan, Independent Business Consultant.

The programme is guided by an accomplished advisory board of senior business leaders who bring strategic insight, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of leadership in complex environments.

Together, they help shape a Fellowship experience grounded in real-world societal challenges, equipping participants with the adaptive thinking, collaborative mindset, and systems leadership needed to drive innovation, strengthen organisational resilience, and support long-term economic development.

By investing in the Fellowship, leading businesses are playing an active role in developing leaders capable of navigating complexity, generating innovation, and driving meaningful change across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Brett MLA, Northern Ireland Assembly Economy Committee Chair, and Programme Alumnus said: “The Fellowship’s focus on systems thinking and entrepreneurial leadership aligns closely with key economic priorities, including the skills agenda. It offers unique value to Northern Ireland by supporting the development of confident, collaborative, and forward-thinking leaders.

“Taking part in the Fellowship was a truly transformative experience. It challenged my thinking, expanded my networks across all sectors, and strengthened my ability to lead with purpose. I would encourage anyone committed to building a better future for Northern Ireland to apply.”

Darragh McCarthy, Chair, Fellowship Advisory Board, added: “The Fellowship is not just an investment in individual leaders, it’s an investment in the future of Northern Ireland’s business, civic, and political success. By bringing together ambitious leaders from across all sectors, the programme creates conditions for innovation, trust, and long-term collaboration.

“I look forward with great anticipation to seeing the unique talents and perspectives the future group of Fellows will bring, and how they will shape one another as leaders and our society."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for the 2025/26 Fellowship Programme are now open and will close on Thursday, June 5.

To apply or learn more, visit https://fellowship.democracyandpeace.org or contact [email protected].