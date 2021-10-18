Call for Local artists to apply to create artwork in prominent Derry location

Old shirt factory.

The Harbour Square Redevelopment project was outlined in the City Deal as part of the Central Riverfront Development Plan. The council received £140,000 from the Department of Communities for the redevelopment and it’s aim is to link the historic Walled City with the new riverfront zone.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, said,”Our city’s social, economic and cultural life was shaped by the textile and clothing industry and it is therefore right and fitting that that contribution is recognised with a permanent artwork.

“The site is a prominent location in our city centre with the backdrop of the historic Guildhall and Harbour House adjacent to the River Foyle and a natural landing to the new Peace Bridge.

“It is an ideal venue to celebrate Women’s industry communicating locally and globally and affirming people’s pride and confidence in the area.

“We want to champion innovative thinking and a bold vision by delivering a new benchmark in public artwork to Northern Ireland and I am excited to see the plans of the winning submission.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said, “I am delighted that the Harbour Square public realm project has commenced the process to appoint an artist. The design and manufacture of a public art installation will recognise the incredible women who worked in the factories of the city and acknowledge the vital role they played in the development of Derry’s economy.”

The winning artist will be decided through a two stage process and they will work with other artists as well as the Public Realm Integrated Consultant Team and Integrated Supply Team to create the installation.