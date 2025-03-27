Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Secretary of State Hilary Benn, have both endorsed a vision of the North West as ‘an ambitious region at work’ set forth by Chamber President Andrew Fleming.

Both spoke on Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Annual Lunch in the Ebrington Hotel, which was sponsored by Ulster University.

Keynote speaker at the lunch, Dr Archibald pointed to the compelling economic proposition emerging in the North West – including the work of the Ulster University Magee taskforce, the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, the development of local economic plans, the Derry City and Strabane City Deal, and the recent growth of City of Derry Airport – as evidence of the ambition of the region and the plans already under way to deliver upon that ambition.

The lunch gathered over 200 business leaders, political representatives, members of the media, and invited guests from across the North West and Northern Ireland.

Following the Minister’s keynote address was a panel discussion between Professor Liam Maguire of Ulster University, John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Steven Lindsay, Partner with Cavanagh Kelly and Derry Chamber Vice-President.

The event was opened by a short address from Secretary of State Benn, who also commented upon the economic development happening in Derry and expressed the UK Government backing, through the funding of initiatives such as the City Deal.

In his address, Derry Chamber President Andrew Fleming expanded upon the vision of an ambitious region at work, calling for the private sector to now match the significant investment currently taking place in the North West in order to fully deliver upon the potential of this economic development.

Mr Fleming said: “Today’s lunch not only serves as a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit in the North West, but to also set forward our stall as an ambitious region that will, over the next decade or so, deliver upon a transformative vision to give us the city and region the people of the North West have always deserved.

“The feeling among Derry Chamber members is now that we have these ambitious plans in place, it is time to start delivering in earnest. We know that this delivery cannot only be left up to the public sector, and that the private sector will have to at least match the level of public investment for us to fully deliver upon this new future for the North West.

“That both the Northern Ireland Executive and the UK Government were represented by senior figures here today is evidence that the North West is now being listened to in a way that it perhaps hasn’t always been. The business community of the North West looks forward to working with both in tandem to deliver upon our vision for an ambitious region at work.”

Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, said: “This is a region of great ambition, and this is a very exciting time for the North-West.

"Work is progressing rapidly to expand the Magee Campus to 10,000 students. The new £15 million North-West Regional College will provide modern education and training facilities to improve skills across the region. The A6 dualling scheme has improved connectivity, with investment in the City of Derry Airport also opening up access to the North-West. The Derry and Strabane City Deal is set to deliver transformational change for this region, and for its people.

“We are on the cusp of making significant, positive change in a region that, for too long, has been neglected.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, said it was a privelege to attend the event and to speak with local businesses about the UK Government’s new, modern Industrial Strategy.

"Investing in and supporting the industries of the future here in Northern Ireland – including in areas like cyber security, defence, and clean energy – is a key part of that.

“Along with our investment in the four Northern Ireland City Deals, and funding to support the Executive’s transformation of public services, this is a UK Government committed to fostering economic growth, job creation and opportunities right across Northern Ireland,” he said.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Ulster University and for the entire North West region. The ambition for economic growth and development is being matched by a commitment to delivery through genuine partnership and collaboration that is resulting in tangible benefits for this place and its people.

“Ulster University is playing a central role in this, not only through the growth of our campus, our work with the Magee Expansion Taskforce and the development of our City Deal projects, but also through our partnership with organisations like the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, the Department for the Economy, and the UK Government to drive meaningful change. We look forward to continuing to work with the Chamber and all of our partners to make our shared ambitions for the region a reality.”

