The Volkswagen Passat R-Line 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG has been crowned ‘Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2026’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Passat also claimed victory in the Family Towcars and Caravan weight 1300kg-1500kg categories.

The Passat has been with us now for 50 years and this ninth generation model impressed the judging panel so much that they overwhelmingly voted it as the overall winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They highlighted its superb towing capabilities, power, quality interior, refined driving experience and huge storage space in the boot.

In the Caravan weight 1500kg - 1600kg, the Nissan ARIYA 87 kWh, a previous category winner, topped the ratings.

This event is the leisure vehicle industry’s original and longest standing towcar testing awards, which saw 37 high-quality entrants put through their paces at the Millbrook Proving Ground testing facility in Bedfordshire.

Rather than being listed by price, the vehicles were split into categories by caravan weight to make it easier for potential buyers to work out the best cars suited to tow their own caravans.

In addition, there were award categories for Pick-Up Towcars, Family Towcars, Large Family Towcars, Electric Towcars, Hybrid Towcars and Luxury Towcars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Caravan Weight under 1300kg, the Skoda Enyaq Sportline 210 kW 4x4 was seen as a refined and comfortable way to travel. It was found to be remarkably stable when towing and felt very natural and balanced. The interior is well made and superbly practical.

The VW Passat, the overall winner

In the 1300kg - 1500kg, the Volkswagen Passat R-Line 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG took the Family Towcars award as well as the overall title. The judges highlighted its ability to positively respond to sudden lane changes and unexpected undulations in the road.

They found the 2.0 TSI petrol engine lively and responsive, delivering plenty of power as and when required. They also highlighted its huge 690-litre boot, quality interior and impressive on-road refinement.

In the Caravan weight 1500kg - 1600kg, the Nissan ARIYA 87 kWh, a previous category winner, topped the ratings. Judges highlighted Its high stability levels that kept its caravan in check at both high speeds and during a variety of lower speed manoeuvres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High marks were also given for the smooth power delivery from the twin electric motors, along with sharp steering, a supple ride, and a practical, quality interior.

The Volkswagen Passat R-Line 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG has been crowned ‘Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2026’.

In the next category, 1600 - 1700kg, the Genesis GV60 Sport Plus took the honours highlighting both its power and high refinement levels.

Among other highlights noted was its simple-to-use tech.

In the 1700kg - 1800kg category, the BMW X3 M50 made its way to the top. It was seen as an impressive towcar that delivers immense confidence when braking with outstanding performance from the 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine.

In the penultimate weight category of 1800kg - 2000kg, the Porsche Macan Electric was the winner. Judges remarked that the car's stopping power when towing was ‘class leading’, and the Macan ‘felt like its price was justified in it delivers comfort, build quality and handling’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of the Caravan and Motorhome Club towcar awards for 2026.

In the top weight category of over 2000kg, the BMW iX xDrive 60 M Sport showed its muscle with its increased power, and improved range highlighted.

Another all-electric model, it delivered smooth, confident acceleration with a heavy caravan in tow. The adaptive air suspension was praised for keeping everything stable, composed and level, while regenerative braking helped control descents.