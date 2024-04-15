Cathedral Eye Clinic applies to set up new premises in Derry
Cathedral Eye Clinic has applied for permission to establish a new premises in Derry.
The company has lodged a fresh application with Derry City & Strabane District Council to set up a clinic on the 1st Floor at Timber Quay, Strand Road.
The application is for a change of use from office accommodation to a medical clinic.
Headquartered in Academy Street in Belfast and with a clinic in Santry in Dublin, Cathedral Eye Clinic, specialises in eye surgery and employs a range of ophthalmic consultants, optometrists and orthoptists.
