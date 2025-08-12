Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards 2025 launched to celebrate 20 years of business excellence

First established in 2005, the awards have become a hallmark of excellence in the region. Now celebrating their 20th anniversary, the 2025 edition will take place on Thursday, November 13 at The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, and is set to be one of the most inspiring and high-profile events in the region’s business calendar.

Held bi-annually, the awards continue to showcase the innovation, resilience, and success of enterprises across the Causeway Coast & Glens. From start-ups to long-established companies, the awards provide a platform for all sectors and sizes of business to be recognised for their contribution to the local economy and wider society.

The 2025 awards, proudly sponsored by Randox Health, will feature 20 refreshed award categories, designed to reflect the evolving business landscape and the broad range of talent and ambition across the region. Entry is completely free and open to all eligible businesses operating within the Borough.

Causeway Chamber President, James Kilgore, said the awards are not just a celebration of achievement, but a powerful reminder of the hard work, creativity, and community impact demonstrated by businesses throughout the region.

“This year’s awards are particularly special as we reflect on two decades of business excellence in Causeway Coast & Glens. We are immensely proud of our diverse and ambitious business community and look forward to showcasing their success on this milestone occasion. Whether you are a local trader or a global exporter, these awards are for you.”

James encouraged all eligible businesses to take part in this year’s event by entering a category that reflects their strengths, and to come together on 13th November to honour both past achievements and the future of business in the region.

As lead sponsor, Randox Health expressed its strong support for the awards: “We are delighted to support the Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards in this landmark 20th year. Randox is committed to advancing innovation, performance, and positive societal impact – values that align closely with the purpose of these awards. It’s an honour to help celebrate the businesses driving growth and excellence across the Borough.”

Entry Now Open

Businesses across all sectors are invited to submit entries in categories ranging from innovation and sustainability to tourism, community impact, and business growth.

For more information, category details, and entry forms, visit: causewaychamber.com/ccag-business-awards-2025

Entry deadline: Friday, September 26/

Awards Gala: Thursday, November 13, The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

