My educational journey took me through Central Primary School and Carrick Grammar School. I enjoyed sports during my school years, even though I was not particularly skilled at them. I still like to horse ride with my kids and try to squeeze in a few exercise classes where possible. Science and English also captured my academic interest, and to this day I still enjoy delving into crime and psychological thrillers. Currently, I'm hooked on Mark Billingham's "The Murder Book," an excellent choice for a captivating read.

After school, my academic journey led me to the University of Ulster at Coleraine, where I studied Social Psychology for three years. I travelled up and down daily, balancing my academic pursuits with a part-time job I had started at the Translink Contact Centre.

As I neared the completion of my university studies, a position opened up at Translink. I applied, was successful, and became a full-time Contact Centre Supervisor. This marked my first step into leadership, overseeing day-to-day operations.

Always eager to push myself, I applied for a Graduate Trainee Programme within the organisation. The recruitment process was the toughest I have ever experienced to date. There were 4 or 5 rounds of assessments. Eventually, I was successful along with two other female colleagues - coincidentally, all three of us still work at Translink today!

The Trainee Programme exposed us to diverse departments and experiences, we even had the opportunity to take our PCV bus driving test, which I am proud to say I passed on my very first attempt. I still hold my license, and whilst I don’t drive as much as I would like, I did test out one of our new Electric Vehicles at our Pennyburn depot when they arrived.

As I completed the Trainee Programme, the next chapter of my life unfolded with the arrival of my first daughter in 2014. In January 2015, I applied for an Assistant Service Delivery Manager role at Short Strand Depot in East Belfast and was successful. This role allowed me to see the commercial side of the business, cutting my management teeth and making my way to Service Delivery Manager shortly after, overseeing a fleet of 105 vehicles and a team of 250 staff, ranging from drivers and inspectors to clerical employees.

In 2020, a new opportunity emerged - the role of Business Change Manager for The Business Change Project Post. Spearheading a Zero-Emissions project, we introduced 100 battery electric and hydrogen buses to Belfast in early 2022, followed by the Foyle Metro fleet launch in September 2023, making Derry~Londonderry among the first in Europe to have a fully zero-emission urban bus fleet.

I started my current role as North Area Manager in August 2023 and am based in two Area Offices, one in Ballymena and another in Foyle Street Bus Station. This role covers all locations north and west of Belfast, including Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Coleraine, Enniskillen, Derry~Londonderry, Dungannon, Omagh & Magherafelt.

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, I reflect on a Translink Leadership Conference where Mairead Meyer, Managing Director of Openreach, shared her candid insights. Her emphasis on valuing the team and navigating career challenges as a mother resonated deeply with me. International Women's Day holds tremendous significance, and I am privileged to have Translink's unwavering support throughout my career journey. Throughout life's milestones, including getting married and welcoming three wonderful children, the organisation has consistently provided the necessary flexibility. This support has been instrumental in creating a positive work/life balance.

The increase in female hires, a focus on career progression, and encouragement within Translink highlight the company's commitment to diversity. Groups like The Women’s Network Group play a vital role as a support network, fostering inclusivity.

If I could share a message with my daughters - or even a younger version of myself - it would be to banish self-doubt, embrace mental strength, and reject imposter syndrome. Trust in your capabilities and believe in yourself.