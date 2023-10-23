Circular economy clothing store ‘Síoraí’ opens this Saturday in Carndonagh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Síoraí Clothing & Accessories seeks to integrate the circular economy into the local community by encouraging people to shop for fashionable clothing more sustainably.
The store is inviting donations of quality pre-loved clothing and accessories for women, men, and children.
“Síoraí was chosen as a name for the initiative because it means continual, unceasing, constant,” says Lorraine Carey, Circular Economy Hub Lead at Spraoi agus Spórt.
“The circular economy aims to reduce waste by reusing, repairing, and recycling as much as possible, for as long as possible.
"We have applied this key principle to Síoraí Clothing & Accessories by attempting to extend the life span of quality clothing.
“A store like Síoraí means clothing that’s unwanted by one individual doesn’t go straight to landfill but can be recycled or repurposed.
"It’s much more than a second-hand shop, it’s a place where people can purchase quality items that help save money and help the environment.”
Part of the award-winning Spraoi agus Spórt social enterprise, “Síoraí replaces Fadó vintage shop that has operated from the Bridge St. premises for over seven years. Similarly, all proceeds from sales will be used to provide activities and services that help children and young people in the community reach their full potential.
"However, the new space has been made bigger and more accessible to enable disability work placements. The enlarged space will also facilitate Transition Year work placements and GASICE volunteer placements.
“The whole look and feel of Síoraí is totally different to Fadó," says Lorraine.
“We want to make Síoraí a destination every time you are looking for a new outfit or piece of clothing. We encourage people of all ages to shop sustainably with us as we stock men's, women’s, and children's clothes.”
Síoraí Clothing & Accessories will be the first part part of a greater initiative to make Carndonagh a location of excellence in terms of sustainability, following the principles of the circular economy. It will also consist of Síoraí Home which will sell revamped furniture and paint from their premises on New Park Road Carndonagh opposite SuperValu and there are plans for a revamped Tech and revamped bikes hubs.
“Our society currently mainly follows a linear economy system - we make, we take, we dispose - end of the road," says Lorraine Carey. In the circular economy system, we make, use, reuse, remake, recycle, it’s an infinite system - hence Síoraí.”
Síoraí Clothing will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
Donations to Síoraí of quality pre-loved clothing and accessories for women, men and children can be left in the shop or in Spraoi agus Spórt.