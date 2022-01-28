Concern thanks Derry for support in 2021
Concern Worldwide, a charity that helps people throughout the world who are struggling with poverty and oppression, have thanked the people of Derry for their ongoing support in 2021.
Peter Anderson. NI Director of Concern Worldwide, said, “On behalf of Concern Worldwide, I would like to thank the people of Derry for their valued support in 2021.
“Last year was a tough one for all of us. But imagine how much more difficult it was for the 235 million people in the world’s poorest countries who faced hunger, displacement and extreme poverty in 2021. However, thanks to the generosity of supporters in this part of the world, our teams on the ground were able to respond to many of those needs and provide life-saving assistance.
“Last year, a committed team of volunteers continued to keep our Ferryquay Street bookshop open for business, while our dedicated Derry support group raised money from street collections and sponsored walks, including more than £3,600 from the Scalp Walk in September, and £1,300 at the Millennium Forum in December. These are amazing achievements which will have a far-reaching impact.
“As we enter another year overshadowed once more by Covid and many other challenges, it is a tremendous source of encouragement to know that the people of Derry remain as committed as ever to Concern’s work to provide life-changing support to the world’s most vulnerable communities at the most difficult of times.”