Concern thanks Derry for support in 2021

Peter Anderson. NI Director of Concern Worldwide, said, “On behalf of Concern Worldwide, I would like to thank the people of Derry for their valued support in 2021.

“Last year was a tough one for all of us. But imagine how much more difficult it was for the 235 million people in the world’s poorest countries who faced hunger, displacement and extreme poverty in 2021. However, thanks to the generosity of supporters in this part of the world, our teams on the ground were able to respond to many of those needs and provide life-saving assistance.

“Last year, a committed team of volunteers continued to keep our Ferryquay Street bookshop open for business, while our dedicated Derry support group raised money from street collections and sponsored walks, including more than £3,600 from the Scalp Walk in September, and £1,300 at the Millennium Forum in December. These are amazing achievements which will have a far-reaching impact.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Derry Concern Group, from left, Cora Morrison, Eunan O'Donnell, Laurence Hegarty, Aidan McKinney and Charlie Glenn, who collected donations for Concern Worldwide at the Millennium Forum in 2019. DER1319-128KM