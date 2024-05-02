​Consider leaving the car at home as Derry's festival season gets underway

Sarah Simpson Translink's Northern Area Manager

Recent studies underscore the need for a shift from relying on cars to sustainable public transport and active travel – including walking and cycling – and the benefits it brings to everyone.

According to a recent report by the Climate Change Committee, cars and taxis currently contribute to over 55% of UK transport emissions, while emissions from buses, coaches and trains account for only 4%.

In addition, a further study by the University of Gothenburg found that the health of residents living along a bus route in the Swedish city became considerably better when an urban bus fleet there was replaced by fully electric services.

This resulted in a reduction in noise levels, fatigue, and daytime sleepiness following the transition to a zero emission service, which again emphasises the benefits of making a simple lifestyle change and hopping aboard one of our state-of-the-art Foyle Metro buses.

In fact, Derry~Londonderry is trailblazing in this area as one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully zero emission urban bus service. Investment in this technology is crucial to achieving the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act and playing our part in delivering a cleaner, greener and more sustainable society.

Our Foyle Metro zero emissions fleet provides a comfortable and convenient way of getting around the city and helps us to collectively reduce carbon emissions, ease road congestion and enhance air quality.

This is part of our wider plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero-emissions fleet across all of Northern Ireland by 2040.

As part of that target and our aims to educate and inspire young people on the advantages of sustainable travel, our popular ‘Zero Heroes’ roadshow returns next week, with a variety of primary and secondary schools within the city taking part. Following on from the successful first edition, the initiative provides pupils with valuable insights into the features of the electric buses, the benefits of public transport, and the crucial importance of zero emissions for a sustainable future.

With many festivals and events set to take place in the city in the coming months, we can use this opportunity to leave the car at home, even just for one journey.

The City of Derry Jazz Festival, which kicks off next week, is always one of those showpiece events which attracts tens of thousands across the bank holiday weekend as the city comes alive with music, stories and craic. We are delighted to be involved in the festival this year, with the highly entertaining Jaydee Brass Band performing at Foyle Street Bus Station and the North West Transport Hub across the weekend – which we hope passengers and passers-by alike enjoy!

When you also factor in the highly anticipated return of the Foyle Maritime Festival, several concerts at the bustling space at Ebrington Square, and the ever-popular Foyle Cup, it’s gearing up to be a tremendously busy and exciting period for the city.

We are committed to leading the transport transformation and look forward to welcoming thousands of new and existing passengers onto our bus and train services in the coming months as we strive to play a part in promoting all the Walled City has to offer.

So, why not leave the car at home, sit back and relax with emissions-free travel on board Foyle Metro. Even small steps can make a big difference if we all do it together.