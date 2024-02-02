15 fabulous pictures as Derry's Foyleside welcomes first BPerfect Megastore refitting in Northern Ireland

This is the first store refitting for BPerfect in Northern Ireland, with a glamorous reopening event marking the occasion.

Foyleside’s newly revamped outlet boasts an enhanced layout including a dedicated Masterclass event space, state of the art hair and scalp cameras, interactive displays, and the brand’s extensive product range.

In fact, customers will be treated to an exclusive look at BPerfect’s brand new Lib Library Collection, available only at the Derry Megastore for the next month before being rolled out nationwide. From BPerfect's iconic makeup products to their latest skincare and self-tanning lines, Megastore 2.0 offers a beauty playground for cosmetic enthusiasts of all levels.

The celebration was a glittering affair, with brand ambassador Ekin-Su joining local influencers Taylor Rae, Emma Kearney, Gerry Lavz, Jennie Wood and Rachel Nugent for a night of dazzling entertainment. Live music from DJs set the mood, while dancers and drag acts kept the energy high.

Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, commented: “We're delighted to unveil Megastore 2.0 to the incredible city of Derry. Our Megastore is more than just a place to shop; it's an experience. Our aim is for customers to feel inspired and empowered when they walk through our doors. We're very proud to be a part of the Foyleside community and look forward to welcoming both new and loyal customers to our newly refitted store!”

A Foyleside spokesperson added: “We are delighted to have the first refitted BPerfect Megastore in Northern Ireland. Their brand perfectly embodies the energy and creativity of Derry, and we're sure it will continue to be a huge hit with our shoppers. This exciting addition strengthens Foyleside's position as the go-to destination for beauty and lifestyle brands in the Northwest.”

BPerfect's Derry Megastore, which is open now on Level 2 in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry, also gave out free goodie bags worth £100 to the first 100 customers.

Ekin Su and Brendan Mc Dowell with shoppers at Foyleside.

Rachael Coyle Store Manager, Gerry Lavz, Brendan Mc Dowell, Emma Kearney, Rachel Nugent, and Jenn Wood.

BPerfect, the trailblazing cosmetics powerhouse known for its bold colours and collaborations with influential beauty gurus, has officially unveiled its Megastore 2.0 in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry.