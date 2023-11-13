23 great pictures as Santa, Elf on the Shelf and The Grinch arrive at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry
To mark the occasion, the centre transformed into a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas treats.
Children of all ages were treated to face painting, balloon modelling, and a variety of Christmas characters in-store. There was also a Christmas Craft Station, Cupcake Decoration Station, and Reindeer Food Bar.
A special mystery guest turned up on the day to join Santa for the festivities. This guest was a mean one though, and The Grinch arrived trying to steal every present. Luckily, he didn’t get away with anything…. this time. The Grinch will be making another appearance at Whoville in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday December 16 from 12.30pm - 2pm, so all the boys and girls best watch out.
There will be more festive activities will be coming to the centre on the weekends of December Saturday 2, 9 and 16 of December, follow the centre's social media channels or visit the website at www.foyleside.co.uk.