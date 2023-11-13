23 great pictures as Santa, Elf on the Shelf and The Grinch arrive at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry

A special mystery guest turned up on the day to join Santa for the festivities. This guest was a mean one though, and The Grinch arrived trying to steal every present. Luckily, he didn’t get away with anything…. this time. The Grinch will be making another appearance at Whoville in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday December 16 from 12.30pm - 2pm, so all the boys and girls best watch out.