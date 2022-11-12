News you can trust since 1772
Children and parents gather at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday morning to greet Santa. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 67

23 photos of Christmas magic in Derry as Santa comes to Foyleside Shopping Centre

There was magic in the Derry air on Saturday morning as Santa Claus rocked up with some festive friends to greet the crowds waiting to see him at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Santa arrives at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 60

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Children and parents gather at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday morning to greet Santa. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 62

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Children and parents gather at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday morning to greet Santa. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 66

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Children and parents gather at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday morning to greet Santa. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 64

Photo: George Sweeney

