Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Returning an unwanted Christmas gift is surprisingly simple 🎁

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unwrap an unwanted gift? Amazon makes returns simple and hassle-free

Check if your gift is eligible for return with Amazon’s extended holiday policy

You don’t need the gift-giver’s account - use the order ID to initiate the process

Choose your refund option, prepare the item, and drop it off at a location near you

Christmas is the season of giving - and receiving.

But let’s face it: not every present is a winner. If you’ve unwrapped a gift today that’s not quite your style, the good news is that returning it to Amazon in the UK is a straightforward process.

Returning unwanted presents via Amazon is a stress-free way to ensure your gifts don’t go to waste. So, if Santa missed the mark this year, don’t worry - Amazon’s return process has you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a handy guide on how to return those unwanted presents hassle-free.

Check the return eligibility

Before starting, verify that the item is eligible for return. Amazon typically allows returns within 30 days of receipt, but during the holiday season, the return window is extended.

For most items bought between 1 November and 31 December, you can return them until 31 January of the following year.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

It’s worth noting that some items, such as perishable goods, digital content, and personalised products, may not be returnable. Always check Amazon’s returns policy to confirm eligibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Log in to your Amazon account

The easiest way to initiate a return is through the account of the person who purchased the gift. But if you’re not the original buyer, don’t worry - Amazon’s Gift Returns feature allows you to return items without alerting the gift-giver.

You’ll just need the order ID, which is usually found on the packing slip or gift receipt included with the item.

To get started:

Go to Amazon’s Returns Centre.

Click on the "Return a gift" link.

Enter the order ID and follow the prompts to begin the return process.

Choose your return reason and refund option

Amazon will ask you to select a reason for the return. Be honest - common options like “No longer needed” or “Unwanted gift” are perfectly acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, decide how you’d like to receive the refund. For gift returns, Amazon usually issues a refund as an eGift card, which you can use on future purchases. The refund will be tied to your account, so the gift-giver won’t be notified.

Prepare the item for return

Once your return is approved, Amazon will provide you with a prepaid return label. Print this label and attach it securely to the package.

If you don’t have access to a printer, many drop-off points can print the label for you - just show them the QR code Amazon provides.

Ensure the item is packed safely in its original packaging (if possible). Don’t forget to include any accessories or documentation that came with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop it off

Amazon offers multiple return options to make your life easier. Choose the method that’s most convenient for you:

Amazon Locker: Ideal for quick, contact-free drop-offs.

Drop-off points: Local post offices or Amazon hub counters.

Collection services: For larger items, Amazon may arrange a collection.

Track your refund

Once the return is processed, Amazon will issue your refund. You can track the status of your return in the "Your Orders" section of your account. Refunds typically take three - five business days to appear, depending on your payment method.

We hope this guide has helped make returning your unwanted gifts stress-free! Have you tried returning a present through Amazon before? Or do you have any tips to share about the process? Let us know in the comments section.