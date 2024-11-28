'Bigger and better than ever:' Buncrana Christmas Market to return this weekend to 'magical Swan Park'

Exciting preparations are well underway for the return of the wonderful Buncrana Christmas Market to Buncrana town this Friday, this year even bigger and better!

For the second year, the market will be situated in the historic and magical setting of Swan Park, with the official opening this Friday, November 29 at 12 noon.

The organiser local man, Barry Doherty, is also delighted to announce that recently confirmed funding from the Inishowen Development Partnership has ensured the event has been able to treble in size this year and will continue to develop year-on-year.

As a result of this funding, the market has acquired gorgeous, new state of the art Christmas lights and festive attractions for this year.

Families will be able to take their Christmas picture together on Santa’s Sleigh parked, outside his grotto, which is big enough to fit all the family! Or sit inside the huge Christmas bauble and take your favourite photo to share with family and friends.

Barry said: “I am delighted to be able to say this truly is the biggest and best Christmas Market in the most scenic setting, not only in the North West, but I believe in the whole of Ireland for families to visit!”.

The event will run for even longer this year with an additional five days added. The market is opening from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 8, from 12 noon – 9pm in Swan Park, Buncrana.

As well as growing massively in size this year, the market has a whole new Santa’s Grotto experience to make it the perfect Christmas family day out.

The market experience is free for all to visit and no booking is required.

The Santa’s Grotto needs to be booked and can be done so at

Santa’s Grotto is fast booking up - so make sure to get online and book your visit with Father Christmas and his helpers in his beautiful new log cabin. Santa will give each child a surprise gift when they meet during their own personal visit. Parents can pre-book a visit in Santa’s

Grotto online and digital photos of your visit are available from one of the elves at a small fee payable on the day. For tickets to Santa’s Grotto visit go to:

Do remember, of course, that all the rest of the Christmas Market experience is FREE to go along to. And you will of course have the chance to sample local produce and purchase local foods from various food suppliers. There is a opportunity to roast marshmallows, have tea, coffee, food at various Christmas log cabins, as well as festive mulled wine.

There are also local crafters and retailers selling fantastic Christmas gifts, with lots of variety, unique presents and stocking fillers displayed along with local artists’ work.

And just like Santa has back in Lapland, there is a lovely festive bandstand with free festivities for all to enjoy which will include carol singing, local musicians daily, and much more.

Make sure to follow the Buncrana Christmas Market 2024 Facebook page for all the latest daily information, as well as their Instagram page as well as following them on Tik Tok.

Parking will be available via public parking adjacent to Swan Park as well as the availability of the numerous walking paths to make your way to the park from the town centre and Shore Front. The Christmas Market is accessible for all users including access for wheelchairs, prams etc. Toilets will be available nearby at Buncrana Angling Centre.