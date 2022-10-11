The Bishop Street hotel was awarded the gong at Tourism NI’s Giant Spirit Awards at the Slieve Donard Resort.

The shortlist, chosen by industry experts, represented the best in class in the tourism industry and included properties such as the world class Killeavy Castle Estate.

The hotel was one of 13 winners on the night of the event, which was previously named the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Claire Jones, Ciaran O’Neill, Marie Linton, Anne Marie O’Neill, JP Mc Cafferty and Laura Davies from Bishop’s Gate with Angelina Fusco (third from right).

Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate said: “It’s an honour for us to win this title as it represents and rewards excellence, best practice and innovation and that’s what we strive to offer at Bishop’s Gate.

“Bishop’s Gate, like all hotels here, has had many challenges over the past two years, but we are committed to excellence and strive to succeed in spite of that. We always want to exceed our customers’ expectations and this award shows that we are doing so.”

The award comes not long after another coveted accolade was bestowed upon the hotel recently. It was ranked in the top 10 on the ‘Best of the Best’ 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award list.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best list is drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: real travellers who’ve been there before.

It sees Bishop’s Gate rank among globally iconic establishments including Claridge’s, The Green Park Hotel, Hotel 41 and Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire.

Speaking about the winners and runners-up on the night, Tourism NI’s newly appointed chair, Ellvena Graham, said: “I am a passionate advocate of tourism's potential when it comes to job creation and economic impact. This industry does really make a difference, and it can contribute more through even greater partnership and collaboration.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016. The exquisite Grade B1 hotel has also been listed in the 45th Anniversary Edition of the prestigious Ireland’s Blue Book. The book is a guide to an impeccable collection of 56 country house hotels, manor houses, castles and restaurants located throughout the island of Ireland.

