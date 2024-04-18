Carndonagh Gift Card joins national gifting platform 'GiftRound'

Carndonagh Gift Card. Claire Mc Monagle, Elaine Mc Colgan, Deirdre Bradley and Davin Doherty all from the Carndonagh Traders AssociatioN.

In addition to being able to buy the Carndonagh Gift Card online and in person from the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Information Centre, the local gift card is now also available on national gifting platform GiftRound.

Launched by Carndonagh Traders’ Association in 2021, the Carndonagh Gift Card can be spent with a variety of local businesses, including shops, restaurants, salons, cafés and services and is part of the Town & City Gift Card initiative.

Over €576,000 of Carndonagh Gift Cards have been sold to date.

The addition of the Carndonagh Gift Card to the GiftRound store is part of a wider onboarding of Town & City Gift Cards across Ireland, including in Sligo, Drogheda, Ballinrobe and Waterford.

GiftRound was founded in 2018, giving people an easy way to collect money for various occasions such as leaving gifts, new babies, weddings and the end of the school year. Over 100,000 collections have been created through GiftRound to date.

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound said the addition of the Carndonagh Gift Card to the platform makes supporting local businesses easier than ever:

“GiftRound was an idea that I came up with 10 years ago as a solution to the office problem of trying to collect money for a gift. Someone would always put the card in their desk drawer and it would get lost.

"But things really kicked off for GiftRound in the pandemic with the cultural shift towards remote working. With GiftRound, we’re reigniting the joy of gifting, making the process celebratory and helping the recipient to get a nicer gift at the end.

“Giving recipients access to a range of local businesses, and supporting smaller quality retailers and independent businesses through the Carndonagh Gift Card, is the magic of our collaboration with Miconex and the Town & City Gift Card initiative. Most people want to support local but it has to be easy and this partnership makes supporting local easier than ever.”

Deirdre Bradley, chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association: “As the hub of Inishowen, we’re proud of our local businesses in Carndonagh, all accessible through the Carndonagh Gift Card. The partnership with GiftRound is exciting, as it will bring the power of shop local to new audiences who may not have visited Inishowen before. GiftRound is an easy way for groups to collect money online, and now there’s the added benefit of being able to support local too.”

