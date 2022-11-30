The charity craft fair runs from 1pm to 6pm with crafts and original gifts made by local people and homemade treats on offer.

There will also be a free Winter Wonderland where children can meet Santa and receive a free gift, and watch out as the infamous Galliagh Grinch.

Colly McLaughlin from GCR said: “It’s a free event for kids to visit Santa and receive a gift.

"It’s probably the most difficult time ever for struggling families and hopefully we can help spread a little cheer while helping local crafters make a few pound for their own families and also raise some funds for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”

GCR have also organised a bilingual Santa’s post box at Kelly’s Spar (the Co-Op) which is open from December 1 to 17.

A spokesperson said: “Santa and his elves will then lift the post box on the 17th so Santa can reply to each child’s letter.