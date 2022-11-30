Free Wonderland, Christmas Craft Fair and Santa's post box in Galliagh in Derry
The annual Christmas Craft Fair organised by Galliagh Community Response in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust will be held on Saturday, December 17 at the Parish Centre (Pio House).
The charity craft fair runs from 1pm to 6pm with crafts and original gifts made by local people and homemade treats on offer.
There will also be a free Winter Wonderland where children can meet Santa and receive a free gift, and watch out as the infamous Galliagh Grinch.
Colly McLaughlin from GCR said: “It’s a free event for kids to visit Santa and receive a gift.
"It’s probably the most difficult time ever for struggling families and hopefully we can help spread a little cheer while helping local crafters make a few pound for their own families and also raise some funds for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”
GCR have also organised a bilingual Santa’s post box at Kelly’s Spar (the Co-Op) which is open from December 1 to 17.