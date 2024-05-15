Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Action is needed to reduce the crippling cost of insurance for families, workers and businesses, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said.

Councillor Duffy was commenting after the Assembly this week endorsed a Sinn Féin motion calling for an investigation into recent insurance hikes and also calling for a reduction in the rate of Insurance Premium Tax set by the British Government.

She said: “I very much welcome the Assembly’s endorsement of Sinn Féin’s call for action on soaring insurance costs which are causing huge difficulties for many workers, families and small businesses who are already struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Motorists and householders have seen huge hikes in their premiums despite not having made a claim.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“Meanwhile, the insurance industry has generated huge profits prompting many to ask what are the regulating authorities doing to rein this in and give ordinary people a break.

“The Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulation Authority, and the Competition and Markets Authority all have a duty to monitor and regulate the insurance industry, investigate any allegations of unfair practices, and to ensure consumers receive a fair price.

“We are therefore calling on these bodies to fulfill their statutory duties to hold the insurance industry to account and investigate the recent increases in insurance premiums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also calling on the British Government to reduce the rate of Insurance Premium Tax which puts an additional financial burden on workers, families, and small businesses.