New free weekly drop-in facility set up in Derry for people experiencing food poverty
James McMenamin and Pat Kennedy, have introduced the commendable ‘Meet & Bite’ initiative to help ease the burden on those who are struggling at present.
The new service is available at Wheelers restaurant on Strand Road every Tuesday from 11am to 2pm, with no pre-booking necessary.
Speaking about how the initiative evolved, Mr McMenamin, a former manager of the Foyle Foodbank, told the Journal: “Pat would support the foodbank and he came to me and said is there something more we can do and we came up with this idea and it seems to be taking feet now and looks like it will be expanding in the near future.
"The is a such a need out there for people to come in and get that bit of food in the instant. According to the Joseph Roundtree Foundation one in 14 households in Northern Ireland suffer from food insecurity.”
Mr Kennedy is the owner of Wheelers and while this is his own initiative with James, Wheelers is one of several local businesses which has rolled in behind it and become involved in supporting ‘Meet & Bite’, which provides soup, stew and sandwiches and a cup of tea to anyone who needs it.
“We have local businesses providing stuff for this and helping us towards that. We have the likes of Paul’s Butchers supplying meats for the stews and the Social Studio café is supplying soup and that. There’s loads of other businesses now coming onboard as they see the social value in it.
Other contributors to date include Wheelers, Express Food Service, Poundsworth, Tesco Quayside and Doherty’s Meats, with others also expressing an interest in coming onboard.
Meet & Bite is believed to be one of the first, if not the first, facility of its kind to have been set up in Northern Ireland beyond those organised by religious organisations to help people. Mr. McMenamin said that food poverty can affect anyone from any walk of life.
"We are trying to make sure this service is open to anybody who needs it and nobody will be turned away,” Mr McMenamin said. “It started three weeks ago and our plan now is to also find a venue in the Waterside so that we can run somewhere over there maybe one day a week or more if needed.
"It is all discretionary, you just come in. Hopefully in the near future we hope to have other services there at Meet & Bite such as debt advisors, housing support officers, just to speak to people if they have those issues. We want to help people with their situation.
"We also want to take the stigma away from it.”
If any other businesses would like to get involved they can contact James and Patrick at [email protected] or message them via the Facebook Page ‘Meet & Bite’.
