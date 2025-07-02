Danske Bank to relocate to Derry's Ebrington Plaza
The new offices in the heart of Ebrington Square will be home to the bank’s regional Customer Protection Centre team and also serve as a base when required for its local mortgage advisers, small business advisers and agribusiness managers.
The bank’s historic landmark building at Shipquay Place will be put up for sale on the open market.
While Danske Bank closed its Shipquay Place branch in June 2024, it continued to occupy office space on the upper floors.
Danske Bank retains a retail presence in the city at its Altnagelvin branch.
Vicki Hassan, Operations Director at Danske Bank said: “This investment underscores our long-term commitment to the North West and marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. While we’re saddened to say farewell to Shipquay Place, a significant part of our history, we’re committed to creating a great place to work and our colleagues are excited about the move to a more modern working environment that better suits today’s business needs.”
The Bank is expected to take up residency at Ebrington Plaza from November, when it will join other high-profile tenants such as professional services firm EY and software firm Alchemy Technology Services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.