The annual competition to find the most festive window displays in businesses across the city centre has been launched in Derry.

City Centre Initiative’s annual Twelve Windows of Christmas competition is now inviting local businesses to take part in their annual competition, with the aim to ‘celebrate the festive spirit and showcase the creativity and diversity of the city centre’.

The competition is open to city-centre local, national, multi-national, and evening-time economy businesses. The general public will vote for the top twelve shortlisted entries from Monday December 4.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “For nearly 20 years, this competition has been hugely successful in encouraging our retailers to showcase their goods imaginatively and creatively, and works towards enhancing the overall Christmas shopping experience for locals and visitors to our city.”

Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at CCI, pictured with sponsors from the Maldron Hotel, City Hotel and Foyleside.

CCI’s Chief Executive, Jim Roddy, said: “We are delighted to launch the Christmas Window Competition for 2023. It is a great opportunity for our local businesses to showcase their talent and creativity, and to attract more customers and visitors to the city centre during the festive season. We hope this year’s competition will inspire amazing displays that will brighten our streets and celebrate our community spirit. There are also some fabulous prizes for the winners, generously sponsored by the City Hotel, Maldron Hotel and Foyleside.

“What we now want city centre businesses to do is contact us by Wednesday November 29 to tell us that they are planning a Christmas window display. To enter your business or make a nomination, visit the CCI website www.cciderry.com, email our Project Manager, Lorraine Allen, at [email protected], or contact us by Messenger on the City Centre Initiative Facebook page.”

The public vote on the shortlist will be open for one week, closing on Monday December 11 at 5pm. Voting will be via a poll on City Centre Initiative’s Facebook page, by telephone, post or email. Winners will then be announced on Tuesday, December 12 with a prize giving at the Guildhall with the Mayor on Thursday, December 14.