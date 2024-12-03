Derry's new MANGO store is to open its doors in Foyleside Shopping Centre this weekend.

Foyleside confirmed the exciting news for shoppers on Tuesday afternoon, stating: “Foyleside Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of MANGO, a stunning new addition to our exceptional line-up of fashion retailers. Mark your calendars—MANGO officially opens its doors on Saturday 7th December at 9am, just in time for Christmas!”

The opening has been described as a ‘ milestone moment for the centre, as MANGO brings its first store in Northern Ireland outside of Belfast to Foyleside.’

" Known for its chic, modern designs, MANGO offers the perfect blend of style and affordability, making it a must-visit destination for your festive shopping needs.

“From glamorous looks for Christmas nights out to stylish yet practical options for everyday wear, MANGO at Foyleside is your go-to for fresh, contemporary fashion this festive season. With an extensive women’s and children’s range, there’s something for everyone, making it the ideal destination for family shopping trips or finding that perfect holiday outfit.

Mark McDermott, Store Manager at MANGO Foyleside, said: "We’re so excited to bring MANGO to the North West and open just in time for Christmas. Our new store offers a fantastic selection of women’s and children’s fashion, with something for every occasion. Whether you're looking for statement pieces for festive celebrations or stylish everyday essentials, we can’t wait to welcome customers in to explore our range."

MANGO joins an already impressive line-up of leading brands at Foyleside, including M&S, Dunnes Stores, River Island, DV8, H&M and many more.

Paul Doherty, Centre Manager at Foyleside, added: "We are delighted to welcome MANGO to Foyleside. This addition further solidifies our position as the premier shopping destination in the North West, offering an unrivalled mix of high-quality retailers for our customers."

Don’t miss the chance to experience this vibrant new store and discover the perfect outfit for any occasion. Join them on Saturday, December7 to celebrate MANGO’s grand opening at Foyleside Shopping Centre!

For Centre details, please visit www.foyleside.co.uk or follow them on social media for launch news.