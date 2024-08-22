Double success for Derry's Cityman Menswear in Retail NI High Street Hero Awards

By Laura Glenn
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 12:45 BST
Derry’s renowned Cityman Menswear is celebrating after achieving double success in the Retail NI High Street Hero Awards.

A staple in the city’s retail scene for many decades, the historic local business was awarded the Fashion Retailer of the Year – Silver award and was also recognised as one of the top five Overall Independent Retailers in the country.

In a year marked by record-breaking public participation with votes cast nationwide, Cityman Menswear not only emerged as the nation’s favourite menswear store, but also secured a top position among all independent retailers across the country.

Bryan McCandless, owner of Cityman Menswear said this mammoth achievement highlights Cityman Menswear’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to the community it serves.

Bryan McCandless, Cityman Menswear, pictured with their two awards.Bryan McCandless, Cityman Menswear, pictured with their two awards.
"What makes this accolade truly special is that it’s entirely voted for by our customers.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team who, day in and day out, pour their hearts into providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with our customers."

Cityman Menswear's success at the Retail NI High Street Hero Awards is a reflection of its ‘deep roots in the community and its ongoing commitment to offering quality, style, and exceptional customer service’.

The awards ceremony, held at Belfast’s City Hall, was a gathering of the best in the industry, celebrating the significant contributions of independent retailers to the local economy.

As Cityman Menswear looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of dressing men for their most important moments and continuing to enhance the shopping experience for all its customers.

For more information about Cityman Menswear and its services, please visit www.citymanmenswear.com or stop by the store at 18 Waterloo Place.

