Millions of pensioners will miss out on Winter Fuel Payments, so energy savings are more vital than ever 🏠

Millions of pensioners will not receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year due to a shift to means-testing

The move will impact those without pension credit or other benefits

With the energy price cap also set to rise, the change will affect around 10 million pensioners

Reducing energy consumption will be crucial for many Brits this winter

Utilities expert James Longley offers six steps for homeowners to lower their energy usage

Millions of pensioners will not be receiving the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) this year, after a controversial government decision to make the once universal allowance means-tested.

Previously, payments were available to everyone above the state pension age, but as of this winter, they will be limited to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Ministers argue the change is necessary to address a "£22 billion black hole" in public finances, which they say was left by their Tory predecessors.

As a result of the policy, around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out. With the energy price cap set to rise on 1 October, the change will severely affect those who are financially vulnerable.

As such, reducing energy consumption will be more crucial than ever for many Brits, and James Longley, Managing Director at Utility Bidder, has outlined six steps homeowners can take to lower their energy usage during the winter.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Carry out heating system maintenance

“Throughout the summer months, it’s unlikely the heating will have been switched on. Although this will help to reduce energy usage, it can cause potential problems during the winter when the heating is finally in use.

“To ensure your heating system is working efficiently during the colder periods of the year, check and adjust your boiler pressure and bleed all radiators to remove any trapped air.

“This will mean that your heating system is working at full capacity and heating your home quickly.”

Repair any air leaks around windows

“Air leaks can result in between 20-50% of energy being wasted, which is something all Brits want to avoid when energy costs are rising.

“If you have older windows or you have noticed draughts entering the property, you need to repair them as soon as possible.

“There are simple ways to do this, including fitting draught-proof strips, using a sealant or if your finances allow you to, replacing the windows altogether.”

Install energy-efficient LED bulbs

“Compared to during the summer months, light bulbs are in use for long periods during the winter. Most homes will have incandescent bulbs but they use a considerable amount more energy than LED bulbs do.

“On average, incandescent bulbs will use between 25 to 100 watts whereas LED bulbs use much less, at 2 to 18 watts. This simple change will go a long way in helping to reduce energy usage and won’t break the bank.”

Programme your thermostat

“The heating will inevitably be switched on throughout the winter months, but it’s important to plan when you want the system to be in use depending on when you’re in the property.

“As well as programming your thermostat to coincide with when you will be in and out of the house, you may want to invest in a system which allows you to control the thermostat remotely.

“This will then mean the heating will only be on when you know you’ll be entering the property and you can switch it off when you are leaving.”

Reduce unnecessary energy usage

“Despite the weather still being relatively dry and warm in the run-up to autumn, many homeowners will still choose to dry their clothes in a tumble dryer.

“These appliances can use large amounts of energy so whilst you have the option to, dry all washing outside and reduce the amount of energy you’re using now so it can be saved for the winter.

“The most important question to ask yourself before using an appliance is if there is a way the task in hand can be completed with a smaller amount of energy used.”

Install heavy curtains

“Similar to the point around repairing air leaks around windows, sometimes draughts from windows and doors can seem almost impossible to prevent and at times, it can be more psychological than anything.

“One of the best ways to keep the heat trapped within your home is to install heavy, floor-length curtains. Doing this will ensure that all gaps around the door and windows will be covered and the heat won’t be able to escape.”

Have you implemented any of James Longley’s tips, or do you have other ideas to save on your energy bills? We’d love to hear from you! Share your experiences and insights in the comments section.