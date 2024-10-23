Free mini LEGO giveaway at Smyths Toys this Saturday to celebrate The LEGO Big Toy Event

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Smyths Toys has announced a free Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event!

Attendees can expect lots of fun during the in-store demos, featuring some of the best LEGO® sets!

Smyths Toys, which has a store on Derry’s Strand Road, said the LEGO® Big Toy Event Offers are available in-store and online!

Top Offers are:

Smyths Toys have a FREE Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event.Smyths Toys have a FREE Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event.
Smyths Toys have a FREE Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event.

LEGO Disney 43247 Young Simba the Lion King - WAS £114.99 NOW £89.99 SAVE £25

LEGO City 60422 Seaside Harbour with Cargo Ship - WAS £94.99 NOW £74.99 SAVE £20

RARE LEGO Icons 10295 Porsche 911 Collectible Car - WAS £149.99 NOW £124.99 SAVE £25

RARE LEGO Star Wars 75385 Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea - WAS £49.99 NOW £39.99 SAVE £10

LEGO DC 76273 Batman Construction Figure & The Bat-Pod Bike - WAS £64.99 NOW £34.99 SAVE £30

LEGO Icons 10330 McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Set for Adults - WAS £69.99 NOW £54.99 SAVE £15

RARE LEGO Marvel 76269 Avengers Tower - WAS £429.99 NOW £399.99 SAVE £30

RARE LEGO Star Wars 75392 Creative Play Droid Builder - WAS £89.99 NOW £64.99 SAVE £25

RARE LEGO Icons 10332 Medieval Town Square - WAS £199.99 NOW £159.99 SAVE

£40

LEGO City 60407 Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus Set - WAS £24.99 NOW £19.99 SAVE

£5

*While stocks last. Giveaway styles may vary. One giveaway per child.

