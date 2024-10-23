Free mini LEGO giveaway at Smyths Toys this Saturday to celebrate The LEGO Big Toy Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Smyths Toys has announced a free Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event!

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees can expect lots of fun during the in-store demos, featuring some of the best LEGO® sets!

Smyths Toys, which has a store on Derry’s Strand Road, said the LEGO® Big Toy Event Offers are available in-store and online!

Top Offers are:

Smyths Toys have a FREE Mini LEGO® Giveaway in all stores this Saturday, October 26 to celebrate The LEGO® Big Toy Event.

LEGO Disney 43247 Young Simba the Lion King - WAS £114.99 NOW £89.99 SAVE £25

LEGO City 60422 Seaside Harbour with Cargo Ship - WAS £94.99 NOW £74.99 SAVE £20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RARE LEGO Icons 10295 Porsche 911 Collectible Car - WAS £149.99 NOW £124.99 SAVE £25

RARE LEGO Star Wars 75385 Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea - WAS £49.99 NOW £39.99 SAVE £10

LEGO DC 76273 Batman Construction Figure & The Bat-Pod Bike - WAS £64.99 NOW £34.99 SAVE £30

LEGO Icons 10330 McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Set for Adults - WAS £69.99 NOW £54.99 SAVE £15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RARE LEGO Marvel 76269 Avengers Tower - WAS £429.99 NOW £399.99 SAVE £30

RARE LEGO Star Wars 75392 Creative Play Droid Builder - WAS £89.99 NOW £64.99 SAVE £25

RARE LEGO Icons 10332 Medieval Town Square - WAS £199.99 NOW £159.99 SAVE

£40

LEGO City 60407 Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus Set - WAS £24.99 NOW £19.99 SAVE

£5

*While stocks last. Giveaway styles may vary. One giveaway per child.