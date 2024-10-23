Free mini LEGO giveaway at Smyths Toys this Saturday to celebrate The LEGO Big Toy Event
Attendees can expect lots of fun during the in-store demos, featuring some of the best LEGO® sets!
Smyths Toys, which has a store on Derry’s Strand Road, said the LEGO® Big Toy Event Offers are available in-store and online!
Top Offers are:
LEGO Disney 43247 Young Simba the Lion King - WAS £114.99 NOW £89.99 SAVE £25
LEGO City 60422 Seaside Harbour with Cargo Ship - WAS £94.99 NOW £74.99 SAVE £20
RARE LEGO Icons 10295 Porsche 911 Collectible Car - WAS £149.99 NOW £124.99 SAVE £25
RARE LEGO Star Wars 75385 Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea - WAS £49.99 NOW £39.99 SAVE £10
LEGO DC 76273 Batman Construction Figure & The Bat-Pod Bike - WAS £64.99 NOW £34.99 SAVE £30
LEGO Icons 10330 McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Set for Adults - WAS £69.99 NOW £54.99 SAVE £15
RARE LEGO Marvel 76269 Avengers Tower - WAS £429.99 NOW £399.99 SAVE £30
RARE LEGO Star Wars 75392 Creative Play Droid Builder - WAS £89.99 NOW £64.99 SAVE £25
