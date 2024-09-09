This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Freshers Week is an exciting time to settle into university life and meet new people

But costs can quickly add up despite student-focused discounts and deals

Smart planning helps students enjoy Freshers Week without overspending

It's possible to make the most of social events, freebies and discounts to stay within budget

With savvy spending, students can have fun while setting themselves up for the academic year ahead

Freshers Week is one of the most exciting parts of the university experience.

Whether you're heading off to uni for the first time or returning after a long summer, the anticipation is real.

For new students, it's a time to settle into your new home, meet new people and get a taste of student life before the academic year kicks off proper, and there are clubs, bars, Freshers Fairs, themed parties, and shopping events all vying for your attention.

But while Freshers Week is designed with students in mind - with events often boasting cheap entry fees and drink deals - it’s easy for costs to add up quickly, leaving you with an empty bank account before lectures even begin.

The good news is, you don’t have to burn through your budget to make the most of Freshers Week.

With some smart planning and savvy tips, you can come out the other side having had fun, made friends and maybe even stocked up on essentials for the academic year ahead.

Here’s how to get the most out of Freshers Week without breaking the bank...

Take advantage of Freshers Fairs and freebies

One of the best parts of Freshers Week is the Freshers Fair. Almost every university holds one, and it’s an absolute goldmine for students trying to save money.

Freshers Fairs are full of stalls from local businesses, student societies and brands looking to attract students.

Many companies offer free products and trial memberships during this time - everything from food samples to stationery and household goods.

Make sure to walk around the entire fair and collect as many freebies as you can. You could walk away with a surprising number of essentials like pens, notepads, tote bags, and even discount vouchers for local restaurants and supermarkets.

Some bigger brands often hand out larger items like water bottles, phone chargers and coffee cups, which are perfect for student life.

These freebies can save you a small fortune, especially if you can hold off on buying certain supplies until after the fair.

Budget for Freshers events and nights out

Freshers Week is often synonymous with socialising, clubbing and themed nights out. But while the entry fees and drinks might seem cheap, these events can quickly add up when you’re going out every night.

Before you know it, your nights out could eat into a large chunk of your student loan. To avoid this, budget for nights out in advance. Decide how many nights you’re going to attend and set a strict spending limit for each event.

Pre-drinks at home with your flatmates can be a great way to cut down on drink costs, so buy a bottle of something cheap to share instead of splurging at the bar. Also, check to see if there are wristbands or discount bundles for Freshers events.

Many universities or student unions offer packages that give you access to multiple events for a reduced price, making it more cost-effective than paying for each one separately.

Explore free and low-cost activities

There’s more to Freshers Week than just club nights and pub crawls, and many universities and cities organise free or low-cost events like campus tours, film screenings, comedy nights, and student society tasters.

These are often just as fun as the more expensive events and give you a chance to explore new hobbies or meet like-minded people.

Sign up for as many free events as you can - especially during Freshers Week, when societies are actively recruiting new members.

From sports teams to art clubs, joining a society can also give you access to future low-cost social events throughout the year.

Host nights in with new flatmates

You don’t have to go out every night during Freshers Week to have a good time., and some of the best friendships are made through quiet nights in, where you get to know your new flatmates over a pizza and a movie or a few drinks.

Hosting a chill night in can be a budget-friendly alternative to constantly going out and can help you avoid the inevitable hangover that comes with back-to-back club nights.

Consider pooling together with your flatmates to cook a big meal or have a games night. Not only will it save you money, but it can also be a more relaxed way to bond and form long-lasting friendships without the noise and chaos of a club.

Look out for student shopping events

Many local shopping centres, high streets and online retailers host special student shopping nights during Freshers Week.

These events offer huge discounts, sometimes up to 20% or 30% off, and can be a great opportunity to stock up on everything from clothes to kitchenware.

Big brands like Next, H&M and New Look often participate in these events, as do major supermarket chains.

Make sure to bring your student ID or sign up to student discount platforms like Unidays or Student Beans to take full advantage of the savings.

If you're strategic about it, you could snag a year’s worth of basics - like jeans, jumpers or groceries - at a fraction of the cost.

Don’t buy all your supplies at once

It’s tempting to go out and buy all your supplies as soon as you arrive at university, but patience can save you money.

Shops know that students will be flooding in at the start of the academic year, so they’ll sometimes increase prices on essentials like bedding, kitchenware and stationery.

Instead, wait for the student shopping events, or consider hitting up second-hand stores, charity shops or online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.

These can be goldmines for affordable household items, furniture and textbooks; you’ll often find that older students are selling things they no longer need for cheap - or even giving them away for free.

Use your NUS card and student discounts

Your NUS card (now known as TOTUM) is one of the most powerful tools you have as a student when it comes to saving money.

It gives you access to a wide range of discounts, from restaurants and takeaway apps to retail stores and entertainment platforms

Take full advantage of it during Freshers Week, especially if you’re shopping for essentials, eating out or planning a group activity.

Aforementioned platforms like Unidays and Student Beans are also great for finding deals, and you can often get discounts on everything from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music to tech gadgets and fitness memberships.

By using your student discount consistently, you can save a significant amount over time.

Meal prep and batch cooking

It’s easy to fall into the trap of takeaway meals during Freshers Week when you’re busy and tired, but ordering food regularly can quickly drain your budget. Instead, consider cooking a few large meals in advance and storing them in your freezer.

This way, you’ll have something quick, easy and cheap to eat after a long day or night out, without resorting to an overpriced takeaway.

Pasta, chilli and stir-fries are all great budget-friendly options that you can make in large quantities and reheat when needed. Plus, you’ll feel better knowing you’ve saved money and eaten something healthier.

