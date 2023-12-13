Housing Executive begins building homes for first time in 25 years: 'A landmark day' - Derry MLA

Confirmation that the Housing Executive has begun building its first homes in almost 25 years has been hailed as a ‘landmark day’ by Derry Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time this century, The Housing Executive has cut sod on a new housing development at Sunningdale Gardens, north Belfast.

The new homes being constructed by GEDA will be built using ultra modern methods of construction and ultra-low energy building techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents the first directly constructed scheme by the HE in over 24 years.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long (centre) is joined on-site by Damian Murray (left), from GEDA Construction and Paul Price (right) Director of Housing at the Department for Communities at Sunningdale Gardens in north Belfast, where the first Housing Executive new-build homes in almost 25 years will soon be built. Using ultra-modern methods of construction, the new houses will be built beyond the current building regulations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Simon Graham.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said: “We are very excited to see work begin on these modern homes, which we hope will offer a blueprint for the future of social housing.

“We are not just building new homes for our tenants for the first time in a generation.

“We are building future-proofed homes that will be constructed to a standard beyond that of current building regulations in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making sure our tenants have homes that are safe, warm and dry is always our priority and this pilot pairs that with our commitment to reaching net zero.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

“The ultra-low energy building methods being used to construct these houses will mean our tenants benefit from improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions, lower heating bills, savings from reduced fuel costs and more comfortable homes.

“This pilot will also give us the opportunity to explore the practicalities of returning to building homes as part of the revitalization of our organisation.”

Construction on site will begin immediately.

Welcoming the development, Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said Wednesday was a ‘landmark day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foyle MLA said: “It’s fantastic news that the Housing Executive will begin building homes again for the first time in over two decades.

“A key element of the housing plan brought forward by Sinn Féin was to enable the Housing Executive to build high-quality public homes for families again.

“The cutting of the sod on a new Housing Executive development is a landmark step in that process, and more progress on the commitment to build more homes in areas where they are needed most.

“We need the Assembly up and running now to continue the house building programme and to continue delivering legislation to transform housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2020, the then Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín set out her plans to empower and transform the social housing body.

This included plans that would lift restrictions on the Housing Executive and thereby enable it to build Housing Executive houses for the first time in decades.

Ms Long meanwhile said: “We are keen for work to get under way so that people on the waiting list can benefit from these additional homes.

“It is important for us, as the strategic housing authority for Northern Ireland, to influence the future of social housing and reimagine what estates and housing developments could look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scheme will help us to investigate how Modern Methods of Construction can be utilised to deliver much needed homes within a faster timeframe, to a higher level of fabric performance and explore ways to drive down costs, in comparison with traditional construction methods.”

Construction Director for GEDA, Damian Murray, welcomed the partnership with the Housing Executive, saying; “Geda Construction, as prominent social housing builders, are delighted to be involved in this pilot scheme that builds on our long-standing eco credentials.

“Bringing Passive House standards to social housing helps tackle the fuel poverty crisis and aligns perfectly with our Net Zero ambitions.