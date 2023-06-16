Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry have confirmed the withdrawal of their planning application from Derry City and Strabane District Council, which would have seen an expansion of the M&S Foodhall as well as the resizing of the Homebase store at the busy retail park.

Those behind the major application said that having submitted their planning application in January 2021, there have been "numerous delays with the planning process, as well as the significant increase of material costs associated with the redevelopment".

Matthew Beddow from the applicants David Samuel Properties said: "It is deeply disappointing to be withdrawing our planning application, which would have seen the creation of up to 110 jobs, a significant contribution to council rates and new retail offerings. This announcement comes at a challenging time for the retail sector as it comes to terms with the increase in online shopping and high inflation, but the challenges with the planning system in Northern Ireland have made further investment increasingly difficult.

The plans would have seen a much larger Marks & Spencer Store next to Homebase in Crescent Link.

"We remain committed to investment in the layout and management of the car park and are looking to bring forward alternative proposals in the near future. David Samuel Properties remain committed to both Lisnagelvin Retail Park and Crescent Link Retail Park."

In a statement Marks & Spencer also expressed regret.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We were supportive of the Crescent Link Retail Park’s planning application and share their disappointment that it has not been possible to proceed with their redevelopment plans.”

Frozen food retailer Iceland had also formed part of the original £5m planning application but it was announced in September 2022 that it was pulling out, also citing planning process delays as a main contributing factor.

Plans for a major Iceland Food store were withdrawn last year.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the decision to withdraw the planning application must now prompt a re-think about the planning process here.

Mr Middleton said: “This is an application that has been in process for several years now and the impact of planning delays on its withdrawal cannot be ignored.

"The proposed development would not only have improved the retail offer in the area, but would have created up to 110 new jobs and boosted the local economy through a £5million investment. There are often complaints about a lack of investment in the North West yet the Council has presided over the delays and eventual withdrawal of this application.

"This is not the first application which has been withdrawn, but it must prompt a re-think of the planning process. Applications like this which are not significant on an NI-wide level are in local hands yet people seeking to bring jobs and investment to the area face frustration at every turn. That is now going to serve as a warning to others who are looking at potential locations for investment.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the application for a comprehensive development proposal - a Class 1 retail application for an out-of-town retail on the site was withdrawn on 15 June 2023.