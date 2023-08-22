Iconic Derry business McLaughlin's Hardware seeks new buyer to continue legacy of community service

After an impressive 110 years under the ownership of the same family, the store is officially up for sale.McLaughlin's Hardware has been a cornerstone of the Derry community since its establishment in 1913.

Over the years, it has not only provided essential hardware supplies but has also become an integral part of countless customers' lives, offering advice, expertise, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that simply cannot be replicated.Recent news of the business being placed on the market has generated significant interest and sentiment among locals who have fond memories of shopping at the store.

Most recently the Mark Patterson Show on BBC Radio Foyle recorded its afternoon show live from the shop and featured many friends, customers and local businesses who regaled stories of how the shop has been woven into the fabric of their lives over many generations.

Considered as one of Derry's longest-running family businesses, the decision to find a new owner marks the end of an era but also opens up an exciting opportunity for an individual or group to continue the store's legacy of community support.The current owners, brothers Laim, Dessie and Seamus McLaughlin, expressed their gratitude to the community for the support they have received throughout the years.

"The business has been a success throughout many challenging times with the loyalty and support of our customers and local businesses. It is with mixed emotions that we take the decision to sell, but we are confident that a new owner with a passion for community service will nurture the relationships we've built and continue to allow the business to thrive for many generations to come."

The building itself is situated at 40-44 William Street, a very busy street in Derry’s city centre with approx 8,535 sq ft of retail and storage space spread over three floors.