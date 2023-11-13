Lidl trolley dash seeking the fastest shopper on four wheels in Derry this Christmas

A lucky winner from each store Lidl store in the north west will win their Christmas shop for just £1 as the ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style trolley dash returns in time for Christmas.

This year’s campaign, in partnership with NSPCC, is being launched by U105 presenter and household favourite, Frank Mitchell.

Tickets went on sale in all Lidl Northern Ireland stores at the weekend for a limited 14-day release, and one lucky customer will be chosen per store to participate in the two minute Trolley Dash in December.

The tickets to enter cost £1 and and people can purchase as many as they wish. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to NSPCC, whose mission is to protect the local children to prevent abuse and transform society for every childhood.

Frank Mitchell launches Lidl Northern Ireland’s annual Christmas Trolley Dash in aid of NSPCC. (Phil Smyth)

In previous years, dashers have grabbed hundreds of pounds worth of treats and managed to tick off all items on their Christmas food shopping list.

Frank Mitchell, U105 Radio Presenter and former UTV Presenter, said: “I am honoured to launch Lidl Northern Ireland’s Trolley Dash charity campaign this year in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of the year when many families come together to celebrate the festive season. Particularly in the world we live in today, with cost-of-living pressures for many families – the gift of giving has never been more important.

"Thousands of children right across Northern Ireland rely on NSPCC’s services over the festive period. The charity relies heavily on public donations to ensure their services are available for vulnerable children in need over the Christmas period- and beyond."

“It’s an absolute privilege to be involved in this campaign; not only will 41 lucky shoppers get the chance to bag their Christmas shopping for free, but all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to funding NSPCC Northern Ireland’s vital services. It’s a fantastic initiative. I’d like to say a massive thank you in advance to everyone who buys a ticket and supports this crucial service, and I wish you a very happy Christmas.”

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Since 2017, we have successfully raised over £900,000 for our charity partner, NSPCC, and our annual Trolley Dash initiative plays a huge part in this. We hope that this year will be the biggest yet and encourage all customers to get involved as every store has a winner!”

Stefani Mearns, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager, said: “On behalf of the team at NSPCC I would like thank Lidl Northern Ireland for its continued support and for the brilliant opportunity to be part of the Christmas Trolley Dash initiative again this year.”

"The partnership which we have developed with Lidl Northern Ireland over the past six years has been groundbreaking for our charity and the generosity of its staff and customers never fails to impress us each year.

“We are beyond grateful for the support and opportunity as the significant funds raised from Trolley Dash will go a long way in making a huge difference to the children and families of Northern Ireland when support is greatly needed."

“NSPCC is here to support all children who need to make use of our specialist services- or simply, someone to talk to. With the help of Lidl Northern Ireland, all of this is possible.”

All winners will be contacted directly by their local Lidl store and invited to take part in the Trolley Dash before stores open either on Saturday 2, Saturday 9, or Saturday 16 December.