Advice North West has warned that some elements of the benefits system are increasing poverty locally and need to be urgently addressed.

In its newly published annual general report, Advice North West addresses the impact of Welfare Reform and the Cost of Living crisis in Derry & Strabane.

"The intention of Welfare Reform and introduction of Universal Credit was to simplify the Benefits system for all and increase employability however in reality - clients find navigation of the system daunting and are often worse off,” the report warns.

"In Derry and Strabane we have very high and persistent poverty levels – we endure high levels of unemployment, very high rates of disability, low wages, and inadequate social security benefit rates. There are some elements designed into the benefits system that increase poverty and need to be urgently addressed. These include: the two-child limit in income-related benefits; the benefit cap; the five-week wait for the first Universal Credit payment; unaffordable debt deductions from benefits.

Jacqueline Gallagher, manager, Advice North West, opens proceedings at Friday's Annual General Meeting in Embassy Buildings, Strand Road, Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography.

“Policies designed during a period of national and global prosperity are now being implemented in an era of recession with many of us having to make difficult choices on what spending we prioritise, with many facing increasingly bleak choices and landscape that looks particularly dark and miserable.”

Advice NW manager Jackie Gallagher said its staff have been working tirelessly to help local people by providing hands-on, quality information, advice and advocacy.

“Free advice and help are critical and crucial for the people of Derry and Strabane. They face job loss, reduced working hours, reduced income via social security, house repossessions, increased homelessness; indebtedness, illness, disability, loneliness, isolation, martial and relationship breakdown. These many challenges faced by our people are relentless and painful to individuals, families and communities.

“Our service of free advice, active help and advocacy is critical and crucial to them. We are their lifeline and safety net.”

Jacqueline Gallagher, manager, Advice North West.

Jackie Gallagher said the work of Advice NW was ‘vital in helping people through these very distressing times’.

“Our clients are fearful, frustrated and anxious as they feel totally helpless trying to continually muster up the energy to keep going. Our people are facing relentless barriers and are being pushed into deeper indebtedness and poverty. The many challenges faced by the people of Derry and Strabane is persistent and painful to individuals, families and communities. The personal dilemmas and burdens faced by many today is excruciating. Coping is difficult and many of our clients just can’t find the power and resilience required to meet these daily challenges.”

The total amount of debt dealt with over the last financial year was £3,024,862.68 and local people can access Advice NW’s debt service through its dedicated telephone line on 02871 370337, online or through their local offices.

Advice North West chairperson Sam McPherson stated in his foreward to the report: “Clients want and expect a high-quality service based on their needs and we provide this in specific service delivery models across our four main office sites in Strand Road, Spencer Road, Dock Street Strabane, Altnagelvin Hospital and Outreach provision in identified Urban and Rural areas. Our Advice changes people’s lives – provided via -

