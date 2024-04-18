Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The partnership includes an exclusive distribution agreement under which the Company’s wholly-owned US distribution platform Lucas Bols USA has obtained the US distribution rights for The Muff Liquor Company’s award-winning Irish spirits: Muff Whiskey, Vodka and Gin.

In the announcement, Lucas Bols USA’ said the The Muff Liquor brand and its Irish spirits perfectly complement its portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning premium spirits company that hails from the village of Muff in Donegal.

Laura Bonner, CEO and founder of Muff Liquor Company.

The company was founded in 2017 by Muff-native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by her grandfather Philip McClenaghan’s passion to create wonderful spirits.

Laura and her team are continuing her family’s tradition of crafting spirits from the potatoes he farmed in Donegal: a premium, potato-based vodka and gin and a five-part blend whiskey.

All three products have received industry accolades, and the brand attracted the attention of celebrity investors Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Carr and Ronan Keating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Lucas Bols said that: ‘Although a young brand, The Muff Liquor Company’s rich history pairs seamlessly with the Lucas Bols Company’s 450-year legacy. The Muff Liquor portfolio of Irish spirits perfectly complements the Company’s cocktail strategy and US portfolio, which consists of more than twenty global brands across a range of spirits, including liqueurs, super-premium tequila, genevers, gin, innovative ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic spirits.”

They continued: “Lucas Bols USA has a proven on- and off-trade track record when it comes to the marketing and sales of the Company’s own brands as well as agency brands. Its success is built on a well-developed distributor network, deep market insights and strong strategic and commercial capabilities, amongst others.”

Ahead of the official launch date of October 2024, The Muff Liquor Company will open a Brand Home in Muff this summer. The Lucas Bols Company and the executive team of The Muff Liquor Company have started working on a comprehensive sales and marketing strategy to establish and distribute the brand in the US, also leveraging the involvement of its celebrity