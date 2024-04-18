Muff Liquor Company announces US distribution deal with Lucas Bols
The partnership includes an exclusive distribution agreement under which the Company’s wholly-owned US distribution platform Lucas Bols USA has obtained the US distribution rights for The Muff Liquor Company’s award-winning Irish spirits: Muff Whiskey, Vodka and Gin.
In the announcement, Lucas Bols USA’ said the The Muff Liquor brand and its Irish spirits perfectly complement its portfolio.
The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning premium spirits company that hails from the village of Muff in Donegal.
The company was founded in 2017 by Muff-native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by her grandfather Philip McClenaghan’s passion to create wonderful spirits.
Laura and her team are continuing her family’s tradition of crafting spirits from the potatoes he farmed in Donegal: a premium, potato-based vodka and gin and a five-part blend whiskey.
All three products have received industry accolades, and the brand attracted the attention of celebrity investors Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Carr and Ronan Keating.
In a statement, Lucas Bols said that: ‘Although a young brand, The Muff Liquor Company’s rich history pairs seamlessly with the Lucas Bols Company’s 450-year legacy. The Muff Liquor portfolio of Irish spirits perfectly complements the Company’s cocktail strategy and US portfolio, which consists of more than twenty global brands across a range of spirits, including liqueurs, super-premium tequila, genevers, gin, innovative ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic spirits.”
They continued: “Lucas Bols USA has a proven on- and off-trade track record when it comes to the marketing and sales of the Company’s own brands as well as agency brands. Its success is built on a well-developed distributor network, deep market insights and strong strategic and commercial capabilities, amongst others.”
Ahead of the official launch date of October 2024, The Muff Liquor Company will open a Brand Home in Muff this summer. The Lucas Bols Company and the executive team of The Muff Liquor Company have started working on a comprehensive sales and marketing strategy to establish and distribute the brand in the US, also leveraging the involvement of its celebrity
investors and brand founder Laura.
