The young and vibrant couple Jennifer and Gerald McDermott have already put major investment into the shop bringing in new refrigeration, new shelving, Seattle’s Best coffee station, fresh deli section, butchery dept. and much, much more.

Jennifer and Gerald are familiar with the local area having both grown up in close proximity to “Myra’s”, and with business backgrounds within both their families these factors will go a long way in guiding them towards a successful business in the future. Although Gerald’s name is McDermott too, there is no direct connection to Myra.

Having spoken with Myra it comes as no surprise that she is delighted to see a young vibrant couple taking the reigns. She wishes them every success and as many long and happy years as she and her late husband John had at Garden City. They are thrilled to have her support as they take embark upon their new venture.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald and Jennifer, new proprietors of Garden city Stores, Culmore Road present a boutique of flowers to the previous owner Myra McDermott. DER22012GS – 029

Jennifer and Gerald know that in today’s ever changing modern world they need to be on their toes to provide a great range of fresh produce at fair and reasonable prices on a daily basis and intend to fully commit to that challenge as well as giving great service to their customers in the local community.

They have already secured all the regular services that you would expect from a local store in today’s society such as providing Paypoint and National Lottery services. The store has also been selected as a service point for Derry City Football Club tickets which customers are already finding very convenient with the great car parking facilities at the shop. Other services offered include Mass cards and Sister Clare candles which continue to be stocked in store.

Jennifer and Gerald would like to take this opportunity to thank all their customers for their support thus far and would also like to thank their staff for their dedication in making the transition with them.

Interior of Garden city Stores, Culmore Road. DER22012GS – 023

Interior of Garden city Stores, Culmore Road. DER22012GS – 022

Interior of Garden city Stores, Culmore Road. DER22012GS – 024