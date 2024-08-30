Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many banking app users were left unable to access their accounts or make transfers on a day when many monthly bills are due to be paid.

This morning (30 August), users of the NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) banking apps reported that they were facing difficulties, with many unable to access their accounts or make transfers.

According to the Down Detector website, NatWest customers began reporting problems around 2am, with over 1,000 complaints registered by 6.50am.

The NatWest app displayed a message stating that "some kind of error has occurred," informing customers that it "cannot establish a connection."

NatWest has since said it has fixed the technical issues. A spokesperson said: “Some customers experienced difficulty in making payments via the mobile app this morning.

“This has been resolved and customers can make payments as normal. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The disruptions coincided with the last weekday of the month, a time when many employees receive their payslips and prepare to pay their monthly bills.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What can I do?

NatWest customers reported online that they were repeatedly signed out of the banking app when attempting to process payments.

The full message that customers received on their apps this morning read: “We’re sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.”

The message then advised customers to close the app and try again, suggesting they check their WiFi strength, ensure they are using the latest version of the app, and visit the bank’s customer service status page for more information.

If you are still unable to make payments or pay bills due to technical issues with your banking apps, you should take the following steps to avoid penalties or negative consequences.

If a payment is due today, contact the creditor or service provider as soon as possible to inform them of the issue - most companies will be understanding if you explain that the delay is due to a technical problem with your bank.

But just in case, take screenshots of error messages and the app's inability to process payments. This can serve as evidence if you do need to explain the situation to creditors or service providers.

If possible, use a different payment method, such as a credit card, another bank account or an online payment service, to fulfil your obligations.

Failing this, reach out to your bank's customer service and ask for advice on alternative ways to make payments, such as phone banking or in-person transactions at a branch.

Once the technical issues are resolved, check your account to ensure that payments have gone through correctly and that there are no duplicate transactions.

Will I lose money because of the issues?

Unlike telecom companies, banks are not required to compensate customers for service disruptions. However, if you incur costs due to these issues, you may be able to get reimbursed.

For example, if a bill payment failed due to the outage and you were charged a fee, you should be able to claim that money back.

If your credit rating was affected because of a service outage, such as receiving a late payment fee for being unable to make a transaction, you should keep a record of this.

Note the names and details of any representatives you spoke to, including the time and nature of your conversation, and their advice.

If you're experiencing issues with your banking app today or have advice for others in the same situation, share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.