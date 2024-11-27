New-look Costa Coffee to reopen this week at Foyleside Shopping Centre

A new-look Costa Coffee has reopened on Level 2 of Derry’s Foyleside Shopping Centre’.

Foyleside Shopping Centre said it was ‘delighted to announce the reopening of Costa Coffee on Level 2, unveiling a stunning new look just in time for the festive season!’

The refreshed store will officially open its doors on Friday, November 29 at 8am, marking an exciting new chapter for Costa at Foyleside.

Costa Coffee has been proudly serving customers at Foyleside since 2005, and this marks the first refit in 12 years, transforming the space into a modern, inviting destination for coffee lovers.

Store Manager Melissa, who has worked with Costa for an incredible 16 years, is excited to welcome back regulars and new visitors to the revamped store.

She said: "It will be wonderful to be back and to see so many familiar faces. After 12 years, this refit brings a fresh new look to Costa at Foyleside, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience it. Whether you’re popping in for a festive treat, a catch-up with friends, or a quiet moment to yourself, our team is ready to welcome you."

The redesigned Costa Coffee blends a sleek, contemporary design with the warm and friendly atmosphere the brand is known for.

Paul Doherty, Centre Manager at Foyleside, added: "Costa Coffee has always been a cornerstone of the Foyleside experience, and we’re thrilled to see this beautiful transformation. Melissa and the Costa team have done an amazing job preparing the store to welcome customers back in style. This is the first in a series of many exciting things to come at Foyleside as we continue to enhance our customer experience."

For centre information, please visit www.foyleside.co.uk or follow us on social media.