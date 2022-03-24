NI applications for Regional Talent Engines programme

The Enterprise Hub will grant successful applicants £20,000 equity-free funding for living and business costs to help grow their ideas into startup businesses.

Designed to boost innovation in regions across the UK, applicants must be based in Northern Ireland. The programme is targeted at people who either hold a technical qualification from a Further Education college or are experienced mid-late career engineers looking to bring an innovative idea to market.

In addition to funding, successful applicants will also receive six months’ support to prepare them for commercialising their engineering solutions. The Enterprise Hub will provide expert mentoring, training, one-to-one coaching, access to the Academy’s diverse network and meeting space in the Academy’s Taylor Centre in London and at its regional base in the Ormeau Baths, Belfast. After completing the programme, participants will be invited to become Hub members with lifetime support, including access to the Enterprise Hub’s facilities, training opportunities, and network of Academy Fellows, investors, experts, and advisors.

Ana Avaliani, director of enterprise and sustainable development at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “Our Regional Talent Engines programme supports ambitious mid-late career engineers and individuals with technical backgrounds who can often be underrepresented in the enterprise community. This programme hopes to cultivate their passion for creativity, problem-solving, and design to launch their own startups. With an emphasis on mentoring and skills development, participants can gain the confidence to begin new careers as entrepreneurs with equity-free financial backing from the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub. We encourage anyone with an idea for an engineering or technological solution to apply.

“Having recently started the programme in Northern Ireland, we are keen to champion diverse talent from across the regions of the UK. Our long-term aim is to strengthen local entrepreneurial ecosystems by helping launch successful engineering and technology businesses, creating jobs and economic prosperity.”

Gillian Gregg, senior business development manager at the Royal Academy of Engineering, added, “The Regional Talent Engines programme is a launchpad for engineers to commercialise their ideas. The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub continues to support some of Northern Ireland’s brightest entrepreneurs to realise their potential and collaborates with local ecosystems to drive successful innovation. We welcome applications from everyone in Northern Ireland with an idea for an engineering solution.”