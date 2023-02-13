The report for quarter 4 of 2022 says that the average rent in Donegal was 960 euro, up 18.2% on the previous year. Rent in Donegal was 933 euro in the previous quarter. It was on average 826 euro in quarter 4 of 2021 was 826 euro.

The average rise in rent nationally in the Republic of Ireland is 13.7%. This is the second highest year-on-year increase in market rents since the launch of the Daft Report in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics, Trinity College Dublin said: ‘Ireland’s private rental market

The average price of renting a house in Donegal is above national average, according to daft.ie.

remains chronically starved of homes.

“This is the stark finding from the latest Rental Report. While not new, the fact that it is persistent and shows little signs of abating must serve as a wake-up call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The lack of awareness of just how grim things are includes, it must be said, some local authorities and

some national policymakers. Over the past year or so, various efforts have been taken to limit, not increase, the construction of new rental homes. This is, by any accounts, an extraordinary turn of events.

According to daft.ie, the average cost of renting a one-bed apartment in Donegal is 651 euro; a two-bed house is €756; a three-bed house is €862; a four-bed house is €991 and a five-bed house is €1,068.