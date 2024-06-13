Ryanair flash sale: 26 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99 including Ibiza and Milan

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:38 BST
  • The budget airline has launched a 24-hour flash sale
  • More than 250 routes are discounted in Europe and Beyond - including Ibiza and Milan
  • The limited-time Ryanair sale ends soon

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with flights available from £12.99 - but it ends today.

The airline is offering 20% off flights in June and July for 24 hours in a limited-time sale. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are more than 250 discounted routes.

The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS)The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS)
Bargain holiday destinations include Budapest, Krakow, Lisbon, Corfu and Venice. The sale kicked off today (Thursday June 13) and ends at midnight.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair’s flash sale is back with 20% off June / July flights for 24hrs only.