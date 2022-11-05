It marks Santa’s first arrival ceremony since 2019, when huge crowds gathered to welcome him to the centre.

His arrival this year will feature a train and sleigh, with a host of additional free activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a reindeer food bar, face painting, balloon modelling, Christmas crafts and more.

The activities will be available from 11am - 3pm, with Father Christmas due to make his entrance at 12pm.

Santa and his helpers arrive at Foyleside Shopping Centre back in 2018. DER4518GS055

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, commented: “Santa’s arrival has always been a hugely popular occasion in the past, so it’s brilliant to be able to stage this event once again.

“This is a free event suitable for the whole family, so remember to mark the date in your diaries so you don’t miss out!”

Santa’s Grotto will official open following the arrival ceremony, with the centre staging events every weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

Meanwhile dates have been confirmed for the Christmas Lights Switch Ons in Derry and Strabane this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa arrives at Foyleside Shopping Centre in 2018. DER4518GS054

Santa will be the guest of honour on a magical procession through the streets of Derry city and Strabane town centre, switching on the lights as he passes by.

The processions will feature a number of festive characters and Christmas themed mobile installations.​

The magical Big Switch On in Derry, which draws tens of thousands each year, takes place on Sunday, November 27 at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strabane’s Big Switch On takes place the day before on Saturday, November 26 at 5pm. ​

Santa at Foyleside.

The same weekend will see the cream of Derry and Strabane's local and regional craft produce exhibited under one roof when the Guildhall Craft Fair makes a welcome return.

The popular event will feature close to 40 high end craft producers and exhibitors in the Guildhall's Main Hall, with contemporary and traditional craft stalls featuring craft design makers and artisan food producers from across Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will take place over three days from Friday 25 to Sunday November 27 and is expected to attract large numbers keen to source that special gift or purchase for Christmas.

The Craft Fair opening times are: Friday Nov 25 12 noon - 9pm; Saturday Nov 26 10am - 6pm; Sunday November 27 11am - 7pm.