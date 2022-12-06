Get on your Santa suit and join a seasonal cycle around Derry on Saturday at 5pm - you can buy a bike beforehand at the train station if you don't already have one.

Life Cycles has lots of bikes (and a few scooters and trikes) for all sizes at the Active Travel Centre in the North West Transport Hub at the train station.

Part of Zero Waste North West, Life Cycles saves hundreds of bikes from landfill by bringing back to life all those donated at Pennyburn Recycling Centre Bike Drop Off point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to a team of volunteers, trained with support from sustainable transport charity, Sustrans which works in partnership with Life Cycles in Derry, the bikes are fixed and checked, ready for the road before being sold on at a competitive price.

Sustrans Active Travel Officer, Cat Brogan, said: “Bikes are always a very popular present and there are dozens available at our Active Travel Centre. As well as the Big Xmas Big Sale on Saturday 1 December, 1- 5pm, we’re open on Wednesdays from 10am – 1pm, Thursdays 6pm – 8pm, Fridays 1pm – 5pm and Saturdays 1pm – 5pm so anyone can stop by and see what’s available. A bike isn’t just for Christmas.

“Myself or one of the team can advise on size and positioning so everyone is happy with the bike they buy. It’s particularly good for children’s bikes as they can grow out of them very quickly so by buying a pre-loved one, it saves on cost. We also accept donations of any bikes that children have outgrown (and take £5 off a replacement bike).”

To get into the spirit of the season, the teram are also running a Santa Cycle after the Big Xmas Sale on Saturday, leaving from the Active Travel Centre at the train station at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be cycling Derry with everyone dressed in Santa suits. There are only a few places left on it, so book for free on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/santa-cycle-tickets-461722673947?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

“If you can’t make that, there are many active travel initiatives taking place throughout the year at our Active Travel Centre which is perfectly placed on the North West Greenway Network. If you want to find out more, please contact me at: [email protected] or call 078 2501 8836 or check out our Eventbrite page SustransNI.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sustrans Active Travel Centre in the North West Transport Hub is encouraging people to walk and cycle more for everyday journeys, cross-border travel and to connect with public transport.