Shoppers urged to support local and vote for Derry’s high street heroes ahead of 2023 awards
A record 10,000 local votes were registered in last year’s competition which saw Newtownards and Coleraine named joint winners of the High Street of the Year award.
Categories this year include: Best Butcher, Best Coffee Shop, Best Convenience Store, Best Deli/Bakery, Best Fashion Independent Retailer, Best Forecourt, Best Generalist Independent Retailer, Best Healthcare Independent Retailer, High Street of the Year, Best Homeware Independent Retailer, Best Off Licence and Overall Independent Retailer.
Retail NI has announced a new category for 2023, Best Green Retailer. To enter this category, retailers in Derry must submit a 30-second video by June 23 showcasing their environmental credentials, for example, in recycling, energy efficiency or other measures. These videos will then be uploaded to the voting portal where the public will cast their votes.
Online voting for all 13 categories officially opens on Independents’ Day on Tuesday July 4, when Derry shoppers are encouraged to support their local independent shops.
Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. This year, we’re preparing to mark our biggest ever showcase event and a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of our many towns and cities.
“The awards are open to local retailers right across Northern Ireland – Portaferry to Pomeroy, Newry to Newtownabbey and Strabane to Scarva and will identify those local independent retailers who are taking a lead. Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite in Derry now.”
A second new additional category – Best Generalist Retailer – means the public in Derry can vote for any retailer not covered by an existing category.
Winners are determined solely by public nominations which must be made online by July 31, 2023. Shortlisted retailers will be announced in early August, with an awards evening scheduled to take place in late August.
For more information on how to cast your vote vist: www.RetailNI.com/High-Street-Heroes.