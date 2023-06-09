A record 10,000 local votes were registered in last year’s competition which saw Newtownards and Coleraine named joint winners of the High Street of the Year award.

Categories this year include: Best Butcher, Best Coffee Shop, Best Convenience Store, Best Deli/Bakery, Best Fashion Independent Retailer, Best Forecourt, Best Generalist Independent Retailer, Best Healthcare Independent Retailer, High Street of the Year, Best Homeware Independent Retailer, Best Off Licence and Overall Independent Retailer.

Retail NI has announced a new category for 2023, Best Green Retailer. To enter this category, retailers in Derry must submit a 30-second video by June 23 showcasing their environmental credentials, for example, in recycling, energy efficiency or other measures. These videos will then be uploaded to the voting portal where the public will cast their votes.

Pictured launching the 2023 awards with Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts and local MP Jim Shannon (centre) are (l-r) Sheena McStravick, Editor of Belfast Live, Michelle McIlveen MLA, Edel Scanlon, Roam, Ards and North Down Councillor Colin Kennedy, Ruth Kimbley from Strategic Power Connect, Gareth Burnside from Camelot. Keith Irvine, Wardens, Leigh Nelson, vice president of Newtownards Chamber of Trade, Harry Harvey MLA, Ards and North Down Borough councillor Vicky Moore, Derek Wright, president of Newtownards Chamber of Trade and Stephen McIIveen, councillor at Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Online voting for all 13 categories officially opens on Independents’ Day on Tuesday July 4, when Derry shoppers are encouraged to support their local independent shops.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. This year, we’re preparing to mark our biggest ever showcase event and a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of our many towns and cities.

“The awards are open to local retailers right across Northern Ireland – Portaferry to Pomeroy, Newry to Newtownabbey and Strabane to Scarva and will identify those local independent retailers who are taking a lead. Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite in Derry now.”

A second new additional category – Best Generalist Retailer – means the public in Derry can vote for any retailer not covered by an existing category.

Winners are determined solely by public nominations which must be made online by July 31, 2023. Shortlisted retailers will be announced in early August, with an awards evening scheduled to take place in late August.

For more information on how to cast your vote vist: www.RetailNI.com/High-Street-Heroes.

Welcoming the launch of this year’s awards, Alex Greene, Retail Director, Camelot, said: “High Street Heroes NI showcases the excellent work that Northern Ireland retailers deliver every day for their local communities, and Camelot is delighted to once again be supporting the campaign.“For almost 30 years, our 43,000 retail partners have been the backbone of The National Lottery and our continued support for the annual awards is just one way in which we show our valued partners that their fantastic work has not gone unnoticed. We wish every retailer the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating both the winners and nominees at the awards night.”

Andrew Bartlett, Founder and Chief Executive of Roam, said: “Retail NI’s annual Hight Street Hero awards are a benchmark of excellence for the independent retail sector which recognise those businesses and the people behind them to go above and beyond to serve their communities. We’re delighted to be involved.”