Smyths Toys Superstores 'working hard to resolve' in-store gift card issue
Smyths Toys Superstores has said they are ‘working hard to resolve’ an issue with accepting gift cards in their stores.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Customers who tried to use their Smyths Toys Gift Cards in the stores in recent days have found they cannot be accepted.
The gift cards are still able to be used on the Smyths Toys Superstores website and for click and collect.
A spokesperson for Smyths Toys Superstores, which has a store in Derry’s Strand Road, told the Journal they are sorry for any inconvenience caused.
“Unfortunately we are having difficulties accepting Smyths Toys Gift Cards in our stores currently due to a technical issue.