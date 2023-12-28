Smyths Toys Superstores has said they are ‘working hard to resolve’ an issue with accepting gift cards in their stores.

Customers who tried to use their Smyths Toys Gift Cards in the stores in recent days have found they cannot be accepted.

The gift cards are still able to be used on the Smyths Toys Superstores website and for click and collect.

A spokesperson for Smyths Toys Superstores, which has a store in Derry’s Strand Road, told the Journal they are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Derry's Smyths Toys Superstore. Picture: Google Earth

“Unfortunately we are having difficulties accepting Smyths Toys Gift Cards in our stores currently due to a technical issue.

"Gift cards can still be used on our website for Home Delivery and Click & Collect.